Here's The Reason Why Taylor Swift Has Been So *Productive* Ever Since The Pandemic Happened

When the world shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people felt like it was a struggle to do, well, literally anything at all. Taylor Swift was not one of those people. If anything, it seemed like she struggled to stop doing things.

Proof: In the last half of 2020, she released two brand new surprise albums, folklore and evermore. Then, in 2021, she released Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version)—the first two installments in her ongoing project to re-record her first six albums (and regain control of her catalogue Big Machine sold the rights to the masters of her work with the label to Scooter Braun). And then in 2022, she released yet another brand new album, Midnights. And then, of course, she's spent 2023 traveling the country on one of the biggest tours of all-time and gearing up for the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Honestly, just listing everything Taylor Swift has done since 2020 is a little exhausting, which makes it natural to wonder: Why, exactly, has she been releasing so many damn albums the last few years? Taylor took a moment to answer that question herself in a speech before she played "Champagne Problems" at her show in Cincinnati, Ohio Friday night.

The short version: Taylor was having major "connecting with her fans" withdrawal when the pandemic forced her to cancel her Lover Fest shows and the only thing she could think to do to fill that void was to record literally as many albums as she was able to until she could get her next hit of "connecting with fans live at a show."

The long version, in Taylor's own words (and including some pretty damn adorable reverse-fangirling from her to the audience):

"I'm so, so happy to see you. You have no idea. Like, I know, technically, like I need to rest or something something between shows—that's the thing people say—but I just can't believe I don't get to play with you guys like seven days a week. It's just so much fun doing this and having you guys be here. You're, like, performing, too—that's the crazy thing about these shows on the Era Tour. Like, guarantee, there's something as entertaining right next to you as there is on the stage. You guys are such performers. It's an honor to share this stadium with you.

And you know, since it's been a while since I've gotten to tour—there were a lot of things that happened [that] caused me to not be able to tour for five years. The main thing was that—the only thing was that there was a global pandemic we all went through together, and separately. And you know, that was crazy for me because...there were so many really, really, really important conversations happening and more important things going on in the world than the conversation of, 'When do I get to do shows?' And so I really just kind of put it out in my mind and I just thought you know, I have to figure out how to continue connecting with you guys because it's a connection that I've had pretty much my whole life since I was a teenager. And it's really something that I cherish so much. And so, if we couldn't do shows, I just figured, 'You know what, I'm gonna make as many albums and put them out as humanly possible,' and that is what I did."

So, you know, just keep ^^ this ^^ in mind next time you want to turn a life struggle into [insert your personal and/or professional equivalent of three brand new albums and two re-recorded albums here].

