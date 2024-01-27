What Dominic Roque Does That Turns Bea Alonzo Into A *Jealous* GF

Bea Alonzo shares that in relationships, she’s not really the type to be jealous of other women.

In her most recent vlog titled A to Z Challenge with Ivana Alawi, the Kapuso actress revealed that she’s so chill when it comes to her partner, so much so that it's already to a fault.

“Hindi ako selosa, ‘yun ‘yung problema,” she said. “Naloloko na nga ako hindi ko pa alam eh, kasi hindi ako nag-iimbestiga,” she added.

But if one thing makes Bea jealous of others, it's her fiancé Dominic Roque's treatment of his friends—especially when he uses his love language elsewhere.

“Kasi si Dom, ang love language niya, servicing. Ma-quality time siya. Gusto ko ako lang ginaganu'n niya,” the actress said.

“‘Pag ginagawa niya ‘yun sa iba niyang kaibigan, nagseselos ako,” she said.

Bea and Dominic have been together since 2021. They got engaged last year, with the actress gushing about their fairy-tale love story in our Cosmopolitan December cover. “There was a time, actually, that I didn't really see myself getting married anymore,” Bea admits. “But of course, when Dom proposed, alam ko na that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him.”

She also spoke up about their differences, and how they work it out in a healthy manner. She said, “Siyempre hindi mawawala yung mga petty issues namin. But then there's always this commitment that we're willing to work it out even though we still have differences, ‘di ba?”

She continued, “It's the commitment to always address the issues and work [them] out. That's what I appreciate [about my relationship with Dom].”