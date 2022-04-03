Former VJ Tippy Dos Santos Marries Her Boyfriend, Miguel Porcuna

Love is in the air for a lot of celebs, and recently, former MYX VJ, singer, and theater actress Tippy Dos Santos wed her non-showbiz boyfriend, Miguel Porcuna.

"Call me Mrs. P," Tippy wrote in an IG post, featuring pics from their special day. "Yours, every day in every way."

They exchanged "I do's" with a Christian ceremony in Antipolo, followed by a reception hosted by Tippy's fellow MYX VJs Robi Domingo and Ai Dela Cruz.



These days, Tippy is currently taking law, while Miguel is a pilot. The couple started dating in 2016 and got engaged in December 2020. They were supposed to marry in January 2022, but they had to postpone the wedding because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Congrats and best wishes, Miguel and Tippy!

