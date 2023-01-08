Trina Candaza Throws Shade At An Ex Who Said He Was *Single* When She And Their Daughter Were Still Living With Him

Days after Carlo Aquino confirmed that he’s currently dating and *getting to know* Kapamilya star Charlie Dizon, his ex-partner Trina Candaza published a series of cryptic posts on Facebook that netizens believe to be about her ex-BF.

“Pabango muna tayo para bumango naman ihip ng hangin, kaliwaan pag-iiwan ng pamilya eh,” she wrote in the caption when she uploaded a photo promoting a perfume line. The post garnered mixed reactions from netizens, with some saying that she needs to “stop being bitter” over her past relationship.

The model-turned-entrepreneur responded to the now-deleted comment with a screenshot allegedly taken from Carlo's Facebook account. She replied, “Dapat ba ganito? ‘Di pa nakakaalis sa bahay yung mag-ina pinangalandakan na agad [na] single at ready na siya magmahal? He posted this December 30, 2021, then deleted it after three days. (Naisip ata na masyado siyang obvious, kailangan mag lungkut-lungkutan pala siya.)”

In the screenshot, her ex wrote: “Anong handa niyo? Basta ako handang magmahal.”

Facebook/Trina Candaza

Facebook/Trina Candaza

Trina and Carlo confirmed their separation in April 2022 after being in a relationship for three years. In September 2020, Trina gave birth to their baby girl, Mithi.

