Wow, TXT Makes *History* As First K-Pop Group To Perform At Lollapalooza

K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER or TXT made history as the first K-pop group act to perform at the music festival Lollapalooza 2022.

On July 31, the group took the stage and performed their hit songs "Good Boy Gone Bad", "Anti-Romantic", "LOSER=LOVER", and many more.

Photos of their performance were uploaded in the music festival's Instagram page with the caption, "We're officially a part of MOA (TXT's fandom name) now."

After their performance, TXT thanked fans for their support via Twitter: "Thank you! Lollapalooza! With your warm cheers and loud shouts, we received a lot of strength."

The members were also spotted hanging out with their Big Hit Music labelmate, J-Hope of BTS, who also made history as the first Korean artist to headline the music event.

TXT member Taehyun took to Twitter to share his photo with J-Hope. "With the most cool guy in the world," he wrote as a caption.

TXT is a five-member boy group under Big Hit Music. They debuted in 2019 with the album The Dream Chapter: Star and its lead single "Crown." They are currently embarking on their ACT:LOVESICK world tour. Their two-day Manila concert happening at the SM Mall of Asia Arena is scheduled on October 15 and 16, 2022.