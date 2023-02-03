Did Vice Ganda Throw A Shade At Kim Atienza For *Meddling* In His Alleged Rift With Karylle?

ICYMI: Vice Ganda made it to Twitter headlines yesterday following his alleged “unfair treatment” of his longtime It’s Showtime co-host Karylle. In a viral 38-second video from an episode of the noontime show, Karylle was seen telling Vice about Vhong Navarro’s practice sessions that went to waste because the comedienne gave his part to another host. To which, Vice had a nonchalant response, seemingly ignoring Karylle’s story.

On Twitter, netizens called out Vice, albeit he quickly accepted the criticism and admitted his mistake. “Oh so I am being called out,” he tweeted. “Yes, I acknowledge sablay ako dun. Potah sablay again. Bawi po ako. Bawi right away.”

He also added that he talked to Karylle to apologize, even though she told him she wasn’t offended by his gesture. “So, to simplify, we are okay,” he shared, clearing the air.

Despite the clarification that all is well between the two, the issue has struck a chord with their former co-host Kim Atienza, who posted a shady tweet after the issue broke out. “I love you, Karylle,” he wrote. Fanning the flame more, he also liked several tweets posted against Vice, saying that he’s a “main star diva.”

In today’s episode of the noontime show, netizens noticed Vice’s subtle shade seemingly directed at the weather reporter. He tells Karylle, “Yun ang bet nila, yung magkaaway tayo tas maraming magla-like-like para involved sila.”

“Yes! Trending rin siya, nakuha niya ang gusto niya. Ikaw talaga Kuya!” he added, prompting laughter from his co-hosts.

