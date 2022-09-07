Netizens Had Mixed Reactions To Vicki Belo Recreating Blackpink’s 'Pink Venom' MV Looks

She’s sporting that wildly eclectic style that K-pop girl group Blackpink showcased in their latest music video Pink Venom. Decked out in an all-red Fendi ensemble one minute, and in a sultry corset-style dress in another, the girl on video totally nailed the looks that only a certified Blink can manage to pull off!

Looking closely, she's not a young influencer on TikTok, nor a twenty-something pop sensation. The woman wowing everyone is none other than celebrity dermatologist Vicki Belo! The 65-year-old socialite is emblematic of a woman knocking out ageism on her own terms—proving that beyond age, true style is all about individuality and presence.

Her Instagram post, which showed her recreating Blackpink’s ~bombastic~ fashion looks, read, “How did I do #Blinks ?? Pink Venom hit me hard too!”

A couple of celebs, including her ever-supportive husband Hayden Kho, showered her compliments for *nailing* the lewks!



While one can’t deny that Dr. Vicki did a ~stellar~ job, she wasn’t spared from negative comments of some netizens, who called her out for “not acting her age.” “Tumatandang pabalik,” one netizen wrote, while another one even told her not to *repeat* her act again.

Dr. Vicki didn’t comment back on all her *haters*, but if there’s one thing we know about her, it’s that she's not one to let her critics kill her ~vibe~. Plus, with all due respect, it’s 2022 already, which means gone are the days wherein women are boxed by stereotypes on how we should dress or present ourselves.

Age is just a number indeed, and Dr. Vicki is living proof of it!