Vickie Rushton Greets Jason Abalos On His Birthday: 'Here's to another year of laughing together'

Vickie Rushton just shared a sweet message for her long-time boyfriend, actor Jason Abalos, on his 37th birthday.

The beauty queen, actress, and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate took to IG to share her greeting, featuring her random travel photos with Jason.

"Happy happy birthday, Babaaa!" Vickie wrote in her post. "Here’s to another year of laughing together!"



"Thank you for making me happy and for being my bestest friend. Sana hindi magbago ang kakulitan mo kasi happy ako makita ka na masaya. Continue to be a blessing to others, Baba. Napakalambot ng puso mo. You are so loved by many! I love you so sooo much!!!"

Vickie and Jason met in an out-of-town show in Bacolod back in 2010 and have been dating for over a decade. In July 2021, Jason shared how he feels that it's finally time for him and Vickie to focus on their relationship, following the beauty queen's retirement from pageants.

