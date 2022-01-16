Vico Sotto Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'Lagi po tayong mag-iingat'

Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto just shared some unfortunate news: He's tested positive for COVID-19.

The public official took to social media to make the announcement.

"Hi everyone, bad news; I've tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote in a Facebook post. "I have [a] sore throat, fever, and body aches, but please don't worry! I'll continue to work remotely while in isolation for the next seven days."

Vico recalled how he had almost caught the virus before and shared that eventually, everyone will be infected by the virus's new variant.

"Naka-ilang close call ako sa Delta (gaya nung sa driver ko mismo) pero 'di ako nahawaan. Matindi talaga ang pagkalat ng Omicron—sabi nga ng ibang eksperto, LAHAT TAYO ay mae-expose sa variant na ito. Kaya lagi po tayong mag-iingat, palakasin natin ang ating mga resistensya, at maging responsable; kung may sintomas, 'wag na munang lumabas."

As of January 15, Pasig City reported a total of more than three thousand active cases of COVID-19. The Philippines, meanwhile, logged in more than 39,000 new cases; the straight third record-breaking day.