Vilma Santos Had The *Best Reaction* To Jessy Mendiola's Pregnancy: 'Halos maiyak ako'

Through a heartwarming video posted on August 11, Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano announced that they are *finally* expecting their first child. The couple admits that they have been trying to conceive for a while, which is all the more reason why they've received an outpour of love and support from their celebrity friends, fans, and even the soon-to-be lola, Vilma Santos.

Instagram/senorita_jessy

In an interview with Philippine Entertainment Portal, the veteran actress revealed that she almost *cried* when she found out about Jessy’s pregnancy on Mother’s Day this year.

“May nung una naming nalaman, Mother’s Day kung di ako nagkakamali. They were greeting me for Mother’s Day,” she shares. “Sabi ni Lucky sa akin, ‘Mom, di mo ba siya (referring to Jessy) babatiin?’

Yun talagang maiyak-iyak ako. ‘Totoo ba? Totoo ba? Oh my god!’ Halos maiyak ako na hindi ako makapaniwala.”

Instagram/rosavilmasantosrecto

The couple also revealed that their “momskie” Vilma was actually the first person who found out about Jessy’s pregnancy. “Si Momskie yata ang pinakaunang nakaalam, pero hindi namin siya sinabi the same day [we found out],” the actress shared in a recent vlog.

Instagram/senorita_jessy

Vilma admits that she had waited so long for a grandchild. “Sa tagal-tagal kong hinintay yung talagang apo, ngayon mayroon na. I’m looking forward kay Peanut.” ICYDK, the couple has already nicknamed their little one “Peanut.”

Instagram/rosavilmasantosrecto

Ever the supportive mom, Vilma has the *best* advice for the soon-to-be parents: “You wouldn't know until ikaw mismo makakita na mayroong buhay na nanggaling sa iyo, na dun mo lang mare-realize na kaya mong ipagpalit ang buhay mo para sa mga anak mo.

Definitely pag lumabas na si Peanut, maiiba more or less next step ang status ng buhay nila as [a] family. Kahit papaano may mga priorities sila na maiiba, and I told them to prepare for that.”

We’re cheering you on, Jessy and Luis!

