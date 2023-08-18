At 47, Vina Morales Still Believes In Marriage

Life is not a race. More importantly, love should not be forced. That's why for actress-singer Vina Morales, it's alright to still believe in love and marriage, even at 47 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vina Morales (@vina_morales)

"I still believe in marriage kasi for me that's God's blessing," Vina told TV personality Boy Abunda during an episode of Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, on August 17, 2023.

The actress shared that getting married has always been a part of her prayer, and she wondering if she would ever reach that milestone in her life. "Dadating ba ako diyan? 'Yan ang tanong," Vina commented. "That's (marriage) what I've been praying for. That's in my prayer. At kung mangyari yun, another check sa bucket list—sa love life naman."

In a 2015 conversation with PEP.ph, Vina admitted being too picky yet getting impatient when it comes to her love life. She expressed before that she has been looking for someone that does not only love her but would also love her daughter with ex-partner Cedric Lee, Ceana.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vina Morales (@vina_morales)

In 2017, the actress was in a relationship with Marc Lambert. However, the two broke up within the same year due to problems as a long-distance relationship couple. Marc is based in France.

But last year, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Vina actually hinted at a blossoming romance with a mystery man. The actress was quick to reveal in a Magandang Buhay episode, aired in November 2022, that she was inspired because of her mystery lover. "Kinikilig ako at tumitibok ang puso ko." Now that the post has been removed from her account.

This 2023, Vina is done forcing love to come her way and lets herself be patient for her future relationship. "In God's perfect time. I always believe na there's someone out there for me—the right one. Ayoko nang ipilit," she declared to Tito Boy.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed during the said Fast Talk With Boy Abunda episode that Vina is having her ultimate breakthrough in her 35-year showbiz career with a "global" project. For Vina, this international project—which will be officially announced soon—is a dream come true! "(It's on my) bucket list? Check!"

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vina Morales (@vina_morales)

The actress also shared her realizations as a performer in the entertainment industry. Vina expressed her gratitude to all the people allowing her to fly higher in her career.

"I'm just so thankful that a lot of doors are coming in... 'Yung pagmamahal ko sa trabaho ko, mas na-appreciate ko 'yung mga taong naka-traabaho ko, 'yung talent na binigyan sa akin ni Lord. So I'm just trying to learn more (and be) open to any opportunities," Vina told Tito Boy.

Vina is set to return to the concert stage this year. In one of her upcoming performances, she will be working with renowned American singer, David Pomeranz, in the U.S.