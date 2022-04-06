Wow, GOT7's BamBam To Perform At An NBA Halftime Show

It's the K-pop x NBA crossover we didn't know we needed!

GOT7's BamBam is making history as the first K-pop act to perform at a Golden State Warriors' halftime show. He will be performing on April 7 during the NBA team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"What's up Dub Nation, it's your boy BamBam. I will be going to the Chase Center and perform at the halftime show on April 7. I am pretty excited right now and there will be a new song coming out on the day too. I can't wait to see y'all. I have more surprises for you guys," BamBam said in an announcement video.

ICYDK, BamBam was named the Golden State Warriors' Global Ambassador in January. The K-pop star has already landed in LA and met some Warriors, including Andrew Wiggins whom Bambam helped become a starter for the Western Conference in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Aside from his halftime performance, the Golden State Warriors announced that BamBam will be having a meet-and-greet with fans as well as some limited edition merchandise.

BamBam is a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7. After the group left JYP Entertainment in 2021, BamBam has been keeping busy with his solo music and endorsements.