Xyriel Manabat Says Her Parents Were Initially Not In Favor Of Her ~*Sexy*~ Photos

Right before our very eyes, Xyriel Manabat has gone from a sweet little girl to a confident teen. Aside from a physical transformation, the 100 Days to Heaven star has also adopted a more bold, progressive outlook on things. "Mas matapang po ang Xyriel ngayon," she puts it, during an interview on morning talk show Magandang Buhay.

Continue reading below ↓

One thing she's particular about are the clothes she wears and how she presents herself online. Host Melai Cantiveros couldn't help but exclaim, "Si Xyriel, ang sexy talaga ng mga pino-post. Sana all!"

The Kapamilya actress admits that her parents were initially taken aback when she started presenting herself in a more sultry way online. "May mga times po na talagang nagdi-disagree po sila, kasi nga, di rin po [sila] sanay," she shares.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

To this, Xyriel assures them that whatever people make of her photos is solely their thoughts and opinions. She expounds, "Pinapaliwanag ko naman po na, if mababastos po ako, hindi naman po yun dahil sa suot ko. Hindi naman po ako nag-e-express ng sarili ko to call attention."

Host Jolina Magdangal agrees with her, adding, "Hindi naman dahil nag-post [ka] nun, napilayan yung nakakita. Nabulag ba? Hindi mo naman sila naapakan."

Continue reading below ↓

However, Xyriel admits that she sometimes gets frustrated when people make lewd comments regarding how she looks. "Minsan, naiinis din po ako if mali po yung mindset nila," she states.

The former child star thinks that a crucial step to resolving the issue is to educate the people making such comments. "Imbes po na magalit lang ako, ico-correct ko sila para alam din nila paano i-handle yung tamang mindset about doon. At least po, natututo kami sa isa't isa."

We're right there with you, Xyriel! Keep doing you!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

Xyriel Manabat Says She's ~*Open*~ To Having Zaijan Jaranilla As Her Love Team Partner

Woah, Xyriel Manabat Just Got Four Dermal Piercings On Her Chest

What Ear Piercing Should You Get, Based On Your Zodiac Sign