Did Yassi Pressman Just Go *IG-Official* With Fil-Canadian Basketball Player Jon Semira?

It looks like love is in the air for Yassi Pressman, and if that's the case, we're so happy for her!

Today, July 21, the actress-vlogger took to IG to share a photo where she appears to plant a smooch on a mystery man while in Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Based on the tagged person, the guy at the receiving end of her kiss is Fil-Canadian basketball player Jon Semira.

"HBD," Yassi wrote in her post. "So happy with where life has brought us, so lucky to have you calm my anxieties, hold my hand, push me to become better and empower me. I promise to keep giving you surprise cheek kisses at random times of the day even when you think I'm kulit."

Based on Jon's IG, he is the CEO of a personal care product company. Also tagged on his IG profile were Yassi's company for pets and Yassi's play-to-earn gaming community.

A few days ago, Yassi also uploaded photos where she and fellow Pinoys celebrated Bastille Day in Paris, France. Jon was tagged with their other friends in one of the pics, and in the last pic, we can see what looks like Yassi and Jon with their arms around each other.

