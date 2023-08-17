Yassi Pressman Is Officially *Starting Over* After Breakup With Entrepreneur Jon Semira

Yassi Pressman is officially turning over a new leaf. The Filipino-British actress breaks her silence after cheating allegations relating to her breakup with entrepreneur, Jon Semira, surfaced.

It was earlier this week that rumors about Yassi and Jon's breakup took the internet spotlight. The two confirmed their split through a sincere message posted by Jon via Instagram on August 16. The ex-couple first publicized their relationship in July 2022.

Jon debunked rumors that a third party triggered their separation. He also shared that it's been a while since they broke up and it was entirely a mutual decision between the two of them.

"Our relationship was beautiful and we are both coming out better people because of it," Jon wrote. Although he did not reveal the main reason for their breakup, the entrepreneur pleaded with the public to let them handle their affairs privately and in peace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Semira (@imjonnytsunami)

In a press statement, Yassi revealed that she has been single for some time now. Because of their breakup, the actress has learned to embrace and recognize the importance of self-discovery.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Life is a journey of self-discovery and growth, and I'm embracing this new chapter with excitement and optimism," Yassi said.

The actress also declared that she is taking her time in completing her emotional healing process. With newfound freedom and a sense of independence, Yassi hopes to move forward in her new era of personal development.

Yassi is starring in the upcoming GMA series Black Rider with Ruru Madrid. They also have a new film together, Video City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yassi Pressman (@yassipressman)