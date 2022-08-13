Yassi Pressman Made A Funny Reaction Video To A News Piece That Body Shamed Her

Yassi Pressman posted a humurous reaction viddeo after seeing a news piece that pointed at her bigger tummy and wider hips.

In an Instagram post on August 13, Yassi danced along to Beyoné's song, "COZY" as she quoted lyrics from the song: "I'm comfortable in my skin, I'm cozy with who I am."

She shared, "Here's a vid of me in the middle of a workout when I saw this. With no makeup and my messy hair 'cause IDC. Gurl, just do you, booboo. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

Yassi added, "How about let's read the first article that used this photo that talks about the platform that we build to provide more opportunities for the Filipinos @playerseliteguild and all that's coming?"

The actress and TV host wrote, "More than my tummy getting bigger and my hips getting wider. 'Cause women (and men) can be whatever size they wanna be. But thanks for the compliment."

Yassi, who previously went on a "fitness hibernation" in 2021, said, "I think there's nothing wrong with giving yourself a break. Gusto ko ring magpahinga and just to have fun and to let go. This year, I wanted to start new again and I wanted to get back on track, so I got into a program."

