Here’s How Yeng Constantino’s Husband Reacted To Her Viral *Closure* With Ryan Bang

Yeng Constantino and Ryan Bang are both in happy relationships with their respective significant others, but there's no denying the strong chemistry they have as a pair, and their *closure* moment on It's Showtime is proof.

The two stars trended last January 29 during the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment of the noontime show when they talked about how they ~*almost-dated*~ in the past. It started when a contestant opened up about being scared to get her heart broken. Yeng then commented, “Minsan, kahit hindi mo nga naging dyowa, e, basta nagparamdam na sa iyo tapos biglang nawala. Naku, napakasakit talaga! Diba, Ryan?” Uh-oh!

Turns out, Ryan pursued Yeng back in 2010, but eventually stopped when he realized the singer wasn’t interested on him. In her defense, Yeng said, “Hindi kita binasted. Hindi kita binasted noon. Tumigil na lang siya magpadala ng kape.”

Netizens got ~*kilig*~ over the two's juicy revelation, even pointing out that Ryan must have been the inspiration behind Yeng's hit song "Chinito," which was later on corrected by Yeng's fans, saying that the song wasn't really written by the singer but by her good friend Jed Dumawal.

Nonetheless, Ryan and Yeng had a pretty good talk about their misunderstanding before. “Yeng, pasensiya na. Dapat pala nagpaalam ako, nagtanong ako sa iyo. Noong nanligaw ako, galing naman talaga sa puso ko yun. Ikaw yung pinakaunang-unang crush ko sa buong buhay ko. Ikaw yun,” Ryan tells his former ladylove.

And ICYMI, even Yeng’s husband Yan Asuncion was amused by the entertaining reveal! "Nagtanong siya, 'Mayroon palang ganyan, bakit di mo sa akin naikuwento?' she says in an interview. "Kasi may mga nakukuwento ako sa kanya, pero yung kay Ryan, never kong naikuwento sa kanya. Siguro nawala lang sa isip ko kaya di ko naikuwento."

Ever supportive of his wife, Yan even empathized with her past heartbreak. "Naki-empathize siya kasi nakita niya yung dalawang araw na interview ni Vice sa amin. Sabi niya, 'Grabe, ang hirap pala ng pinagdaanan ninyo, 'no? Naiintindihan ko.'

"Naintindihan niya. Hindi naman seloso ang asawa ko, e. Sobrang trust niya talaga ako,” Yeng explains.

Fun fact: Yan was Yeng's first boyfriend, and they got engaged in 2014 after only eight months of dating! Last Valentine's day, they celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary together. “I've grown so much as person, as a woman, kasi ang dami naming differences na talagang nahasa kami sa isa't isa. Yung love, yung respect, natutunan ko kung ano talaga ang ibig sabihin nun in the context of husband and wife. To listen, to be patient with him as well as to be patient sa growth ko," she says of their marriage.

