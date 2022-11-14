Former MOMOLAND Member Yeonwoo Opens Up About 2021 Dating Rumor With Lee Min Ho

Idol-turned-actress Yeonwoo is finally speaking up about her past dating rumor with actor Lee Min Ho.

ICYMI, in August 2021, Korean news site Dispatch reported that the two have been dating for five months after bonding over hobbies like gaming and watching movies. Dispatch also released photos of the two stars taken separately and shared that the two were out to go to the cinema.

During that time, both Lee Min Ho and Yeonwoo's agencies denied the rumors, stating that the two just have a close senior-junior relationship. Lee Min Ho's agency, MYM Entertainment, said in a statement that the two were joined by friends when the photos were taken.

In a recent interview, Yeonwoo opened up about the dating rumor, sharing that she did not expect for her friendship with the actor to be a big issue.

She said, "It is true that I became close with Lee Min Ho through games. It was a simple misunderstanding. This was the very first time in my life to face such an unexpected, big issue. Just like it has been clarified, the rumors were not true. I remember getting a headache dealing with the rumors on that morning."

Yeonwoo added that because of the incident, her company CEO suggested cutting down on playing games, saying, "The CEO told me to watch dramas rather than games and to study acting, so I reduced it a lot."

Yeonwoo debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group MOMOLAND in 2016. She left the group in 2019 and has since focused on acting. Her recent acting project is the drama The Golden Spoon.

