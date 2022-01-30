Ylona Garcia Moves To The US For Her Music Career: 'I am staying here for good'

Ylona Garcia has moved to the U.S. to start a new phase in her life.

The 19-year-old singer-actress and 2015 PBB runner-up left her hometown of Australia to work on her music career in LA.

Fans will remember that in 2020 after Ylona left the Philippines, she would post about working in a fast-food restaurant in Australia. Many assumed she had paused her music career.

Speaking to The Philippine Star, Ylona shared how happy she is where she is now and what awaits her in her music career.

"The reason why I moved to the US is because I want to start my career," Ylona said. "Well, it’s always been my goal ever since I was young. Somehow, a part of me knew that I’d always end up here. Only because it was my goal. It’s always been a dream of mine."

She also shared that she hopes to get acting jobs, release an album, and buy her family a house.

"I have promised them one ever since I started my whole career in the Philippines. That was one of my goals."

In February 2021, Ylona joined 88Rising, an American multinational music company that has nurtured Asian and Asian-American acts like singer-songwriter NIKI and rapper Rich Brian, who are both from Indonesia. According to online music publication Bandwagon, Ylona joined 88Rising's sister label, Paradise Rising, which handles Filipino talents.

In November 2021, BLACKPINK's Jennie was actually caught *jamming* to Ylona's performance at 88Rising's Head In The Clouds Music Festival. Wow.



Ylona opened 2022 by releasing her single "Entertain Me," which was even chosen to introduce the new playable character, Neon, in the wildly popular online game, Valorant.

