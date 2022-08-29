'Joseon Survival Period' Actress Yoo Joo Eun Has Passed Away At 27

*Trigger warning: Suicide*

South Korean actress Yoo Joo Eun has passed away at the age of 27.

On August 29, Joo Eun's older brother shared the news of her death via the actress' now-disabled Instagram account. He wrote, "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun left this place and went to a comfortable place. If you have time, please greet Joo Eun on her way."

He also revealed the contents of Joo Eun's suicide note, stating that it was was her "last request."

The note read, "I'm sorry to go first. In particular, I am most sorry for my mom, dad, grandmother, and older brother. My heart screams I don't want to live. Your daily life without me may be empty but live courageously nonetheless. I'll be watching you all. Do not cry."

"I’m not sad in the slightest right now. I feel resolute and calm. I think it’s because I have thought of this for a long time. I’ve lived such a happy life that was more than I deserved. That’s why, it is enough for me. This is enough. So please live without placing blame on anymore."

She added, "I wanted to act so badly. Perhaps it was my all and it was a part of me. However, living that life wasn’t easy. I don’t want to do anything else. That was so hopeless. Having something you want to do is a blessing but I realized that only wanting to do that thing is a curse."

"To all my loving family and friends and my loved ones, thank you so much for treasuring me and loving me. That was my strength and my smile. I lived with unforgettable memories until the end so I think I’ve lived a successful life. Thank you for understanding and embracing me who was lacking and impatient. I’m sorry I can’t express it well but you’ll still understand how I feel, right?"

Yoo Joo Eun made her acting debut in the 2018 drama Big Forest. She was best known for her role in the 2019 historical fantasy drama Joseon Survival Period.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Yoo Joo Eun's family and friends.