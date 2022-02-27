Yoon Chan Young Tests Positive For COVID-19

You guys, All Of Us Are Dead star Yoon Chan Young recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report by Soompi, the actor tested himself prior to a scheduled taping for the South Korean variety show Knowing Bros., which was supposed to guest members of the All Of Us Are Dead cast.

Chan Young's results came out positive, prompting him to put his activities on hold and to undergo RT-PCR testing. Knowing Bros. then cancelled the filming of the said episode. Chan Young's agency would announce the news the following day, on February 25. Fortunately, Chan Young has been fully vaccinated and is reportedly not exhibiting any symptoms.

"Yoon Chan Young’s PCR test results came back positive for COVID-19," said the agency in a statement. "Yoon Chan Young previously received two doses of the vaccine, and he currently does not have any symptoms. He will adhere to the quarantine guidelines of government health authorities."

Continue reading below ↓

Based on news reports, South Korea is currently experiencing a surge in cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. As of February 26, health workers noted a total of 166,209 new cases.

Get well soon, Chan Young!

MORE ABOUT CHAN YOUNG:

OMG, Yoon Chan Young's Kiss With Park Ji Hu Was His First Kiss *Ever*

8 Yoon Chan Young Dramas And Movies That You Can Stream Right Now

Yoon Chan Young And Yoo In Soo Are Actually BFFs IRL Unlike Their Roles in 'All Of Us Are Dead'