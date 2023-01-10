Zeinab Harake Admits That She Once Thought Of *Deleting* Her YouTube Channel

It’s no secret that Zeinab Harake has achieved new milestones in the past year. Not only did her YouTube channel reach 13 million subscribers, she also attended the coolest events in Manila and traveled to the most breathtaking destinations—a life any 24-year-old could only dream of.

However, as it turns out, the vlogger’s life isn’t as picture-perfect as her Instagram grid. In fact, she also dealt with some pretty challenging controversies in 2022.

In her latest vlog, Zeinab admits that the constant bashing from strangers online became so *toxic* that she once thought of deleting her YouTube channel once and for all. “Meron akong moment na gusto kong i-delete yung channel ko. Sabi ko, ayaw ko ng media. Sobrang toxic na nito,” she shares. “Hindi ko na alam paano i-explain nang paulit-ulit ‘yung sarili ko.”

However, it was her avid fans (a.k.a. the Zebbies) and their continued support that gave Zeinab the strength to push through. “Sa mga Zebbies ko, simula noong 2019 hanggang sa nag-stay kayo noong 2022, maraming-maraming salamat. Hindi niyo alam kung paano ko kayo tinignan nung mga times na gusto kong sumuko.”

She continued, “Kung hindi dahil sa inyo, this 2023 wala na kayong videos na mapapanood, kung hindi niyo [ipina-realize] sa akin na ‘ganyan ka tignan ng mga tao, okay lang, nandito kami para sayo.’”

We’re hoping that this year will be even better, Zeinab!

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

