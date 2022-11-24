Whoa! Zeinab Harake Reveals That She *Actually* Auditioned For Pinoy Big Brother

With more than 13 million subscribers and over a million views per vlog, you’d be shocked to know that it has only been three years since Zeinab Harake started her YouTube channel. After all, it was never the 23-year-old’s dream to be a ~celebrity~, as she only decided to become a content creator when she was influenced by her YouTuber friends Viy Cortez and Cong TV.

While the vlogger admits that she never had plans to join showbiz, she reveals that her mom used to convince her to line up for every audition when she was younger. “Pinag-aartista ako ng nanay ko dati. Pumipila ako sa mga auditions sa ABS-CBN,” says Zeinab during her interview with Luis Manzano. She even shared that she once appeared in an episode of Maalaala Mo Kaya alongside Maja Salvador and Ella Cruz!

“Nakapag-extra pa ako! MMK, si Maja Salvador yung inextrahan ko, tapos si Ella Cruz yung batang Maja Salvador. Runner ako doon tapos buong araw nagtatatakbo lang ako,” she shares. “Batang-bata pa ako noon, mga nine or 10 [years old].” Aww!

Aside from her MMK stint, the Filipina-Lebanese YouTuber also tried her luck in Pinoy Big Brother when she lined up for a day just to audition. “Pumila din ako sa PBB before, sa [Mall of Asia]. Kaya lang parang three days yung pila,” she says. “One day lang ako naghintay, pero wala pa sa kalahati so umalis na ako.”

Her first foray into showbiz may not have landed her lead roles and big projects, but Zeinab still managed to be one of the most *prominent* content creators in the YouTube sphere today. We think she was born to be in the spotlight, after all.

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

