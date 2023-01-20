Zeinab Harake Gets *Real* About Her Childhood: 'Talagang tumira kami sa kalye'

We might know Zeinab Harake as the YouTube sensation she is today, but her life wasn’t always as *glamorous* as it is now. For one, the vlogger says she didn’t exactly have the most comfortable childhood as she and her family didn’t have a place to sleep.

“Nung time na naghiwalay [yung dad and] mom ko, talagang tumira kami sa baywalk, sa kalye,” she tells Karen Davila in their recent vlog together. “Isipin niyo po ah, talagang sa truck kami [tumitira at] natutulog. Mga two months, three months kami nasa kalsada. Alam ko yung pakiramdam nang umuulan tapos wala kaming [masilungan].”

She reveals that they would often take baths at a mall so they won’t have to pay for water. “Ang ginagawa ng mom ko, sa Robinson’s Malate, doon kami naliligo. Tapos dumating po yung time na kakain wala kaming pambili, sa food court kami nag-aantay.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

She continued, “Kaya sobra akong magpahalaga sa lahat ng nangyari sa buhay ko, kasi limang piso po hapunan na namin noon. Bibili kami ng pudding na tinapay. Dahil pudding ang pinakamabigat sa tiyan at pinakamura that time.”

IMAGE Instagram/zeinab_harake

Today, with 13 million subscribers and a successful YouTube career under her belt, Zeinab is proud of herself for surpassing her rough childhood. “Proud ako na nalagpasan ko, na kahit ganoon yung naging buhay namin, alam ko kung nasaan ako at nasaan ang puso ko,” she says.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

*This story originally appeared on Candymag.com. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

MORE FROM COSMO:

Jennica Garcia *Almost* Became An OFW Amid Struggle To Find Acting Projects

OMG! Is Sue Ramirez The *Mystery* Ex-Girlfriend Of David Licauco?

Production Staff, Ex-Workmates, Celebs React To Alex Gonzaga’s *Alleged* Bad Behavior