Zeinab Harake Pens An Emotional Post As She Mourns The Loss Of Baby Moon

Vlogger Zeinab Harake is mourning the loss of her baby boy.

In an Instagram post on April 13, Zeinab shared a photo of herself standing in front of an altar that contained a small urn that contained the text, "Baby Moon Harake." Zeinab was holding her daughter Bia as they share a moment to remember the baby.

Zeinab wrote in the caption, "4-11-22. My baby boy, rest ka na. Mahal na mahal ka namin ni Ate Bia mo."

"Bantayan at palakasin mo kami palagi. 'Di ka mawawala sa puso namin, Moon," she continued. "Be our forever angel, Mommy loves you so much."

In a post on Instagram Stories, Zeinab also shared a touching moment when Bia placed a piece of candy on the altar. Zeinab commented, "Cutie Ate Bia. Binigay niya candy niya sa baby brother niya."

Zeinab's post about her recent loss took people by surprise as it was the first time she posted about her baby. An outpouring of support was seen in the comments section with celebs such as Gloc 9 and Jelai Andres sending their condolences.

On April 28, 2021, Zeinab and her longtime partner Skusta Clee (Daryl Ruiz) welcomed Bia into the world. Commenting on the birth of his daughter, the rapper wrote in an Instagram post, "Pinakamagandang nangyari sa buong buhay ko."

