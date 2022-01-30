So Cute! Birthday Boy Zoren Legaspi Surprises Carmina Villaroel At Her Lock-In Taping

Zoren Legaspi turned 50 on January 30 and to celebrate, he made sure that his wife Carmina Villaroel felt some love while in lock-in taping!

On Instagram, Carmina posted a socially-distanced selfie with Zoren as she shared, "Aww. The birthday boy surprised me!"

"So near yet so far," the actress shared. "I can't kiss or hug him so virtual hugs and kisses na lang. Thank you, Tatay. Convoy nalang going to our location."

Continue reading below ↓

Carmina is currently busy filming for a new project Widow's Web, an upcoming primetime series on GMA which is directed by former ABS-CBN director Jerry Lopez Sineneng, who signed with the Kapuso network in late 2021.

Apparently, the couple's celeb daughter Cassy Legaspi was in on the surprise as well. The actress posted a comment on Carmina's photo as she wrote, "Surprise, Mama!" Carmina responded, "You know?" And Cassy wrote back, "Of course! Ako taga double-check ng gamit mo before Tatay left to go to you, hehe."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Carmina also posted a birthday video for Zoren where she shared, "I wish I can be with you on your special day. Thank you for everything! You have been my rock and my savior. You keep me calm when things go tough."

Meanwhile, Cassy and Mavy Legaspi also shared their birthday greetings for Zoren on Instagram Stories. Cassy shared a photo where the family had a video call with Carmina, while Mavy posted a throwback photo with his dad where he wrote the most touching message: "Thank you for being super understanding and for allowing me to independently spread my wings. You will always be my NUMBER ONE idol for life!"

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓



