COVID Or Flu? Here Are The Different Symptoms, According To Experts

As much as we hate to say it: COVID-19 isn't going anywhere. At least, not anytime soon. While the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 is no longer a "global health emergency back in May, experts warned the virus is still a threat.

With new variants on the rise and winter on the way, it's just as important as ever to look after your health. For those eligible, this may involve booking an autumn COVID-19 booster. You may also wish to brush up on your knowledge, so you're as informed as you can be, should illness strike.

With flu season just around the corner, it's likely most of us will fall under the weather at some point in the coming months. But how can you tell the difference between COVID-19 and the flu?

As you probably know by now, the answer is not straightforward. Both COVID-19 and the flu share similar symptoms. Nonetheless, it's worth knowing about the differences between each and the specific symptoms to look out for - as COVID-19 symptoms may vary from variant to variant.

What are the main symptoms of COVID-19 ?

As per the NHS website, COVID-19 symptoms can include:

a high temperature or shivering (chills) – a high temperature means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

an aching body

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

Sharing advice with Cosmopolitan, Abbas Kanani, pharmacist at Chemist Click Online Pharmacy also specified the main symptoms associated with two newer COVID variants, Pirola and Eris.

What are the main symptoms of the Pirola variant?

a sore throat

a runny or blocked nose

a cough with or without phlegm

headache

What are the main symptoms of the Eris variant?

a sore throat

a runny or blocked nose

sneezing

a dry cough

a wet cough

headache

hoarse voice

muscle aches

altered smell

"Traditional symptoms such as shortness of breath, loss of smell and a fever are now far less common," adds Kanani.

What are the symptoms of the flu?

According to Llinos Connolly, Clinical Services Sister at Benenden Health, flu symptoms include:

a high temperature (fever) of 38C (100.4F) or above

tiredness and weakness

headaches

general aches and pains

a dry, chesty cough

"Shortness of breath is often associated as a common symptom of COVID-19, whereas this isn’t so typical of flu," adds Connolly.

How can I tell if I have COVID-19?

As you can see, COVID-19 and flu share several similar symptoms, despite their different causes. Comparing the two, Connolly says, "seasonal influenza and COVID-19 are caused by different respiratory viruses. Both are contagious and both viruses present in similar symptoms, so you can’t always differentiate between the two viruses without testing.

The flu is more prevalent from September to March – however, while it may be more prevalent in the winter months, you can still catch it all year round."

As such, testing remains key if you're keen for a diagnosis. "It is difficult to know what virus you may have without doing a COVID-19 test. As you are no longer required to do a COVID-19 rapid lateral flow test if you think you have symptoms, differentiating is becoming more difficult, though you can still purchase these tests yourself if you would like to know," confirms Connolly.

Is it possible to test negative even if I have COVID-19?

The NHS recommends that if you get a negative result, it means it's unlikely you have COVID-19. However, as Kanani points out, there's still a chance you could have the virus, so you should follow the advice on how to avoid catching and spreading COVID-19.

Additionally, if you’re eligible for COVID-19 treatments and you get a negative result, you must report your result as you may need to do another test, the pro explains.

What's the best way to recover from the new COVID-19 strains?

"To recover from COVID-19 try to get lots of rest and drink plenty of fluids. Make sure to take paracetamol or ibuprofen to help ease those symptoms, if you feel uncomfortable," advises Connolly.

"One tip is that if you have a cough, eat a teaspoon of honey, and try to sit up or lie on your side – this is not advised for babies under one years old though. If you feel breathless keep your room cool in temperature and breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth."

This article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice or diagnosis. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

*This story originally appeared on Cosmopolitan.com. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.