Ladies, This Is Your Ultimate Guide To Caring For Your Vagina

Let's face it, maintaining good vaginal health is important for women's overall health and well-being. Taking care of the vagina doesn’t only help prevent infections, but it can also enhance self-confidence and promote sexual health.

Know the answers to pressing questions about vaginal health, including reproductive health and feminine care. We spoke to Alma Joy P. Bitera-Morin, MD, an expert in obstetrics and gynecology. She is also the present chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of TMC South Luzon.

We know that talking about your vagina can be uncomfortable, but we're here to share information to empower you to take control of your vaginal health. So dive in and discover how to give your vagina the TLC it deserves!

What is Vaginal Discharge?

A healthy vaginal discharge is typically a whitish or colorless fluid, free of odor, and may vary in consistency depending on the time of the menstrual cycle. Hormones cause the cervical mucus to change in texture, volume, and color throughout the menstrual cycle.

While vaginal discharge is normal, Dr. Bitera-Morin explained, “Consult a health professional when vaginal discharge has a color [other than] clear or white and has odor.”

Remember that any bleeding, itching, or burning sensation needs to be investigated. A pus-like consistency also needs to be brought to the attention of a healthcare provider.

Understanding Yeast Infections

Yeast infections are not considered sexually transmitted infections. They are frequently caused by fungi penetrating the vagina causing an inflammatory response. It normally lives on the skin and inside the body without causing any problems. But certain conditions may encourage the growth of these organisms inside the vagina.

The factors that increase the risk of vaginal infections include estrogen use, pregnancy, obesity, diabetes, weak immune system, use of broad-spectrum antibiotics, and certain lifestyle factors such as wearing damp clothes, using scented tampons, or vaginal deodorants.

An appropriate antifungal remedy is usually prescribed by the doctor once the diagnosis is confirmed. But you can avoid getting yeast infections by wearing breathable cotton underwear, controlling blood sugar levels in diabetics, avoiding indiscriminate antibiotic use, and eating yogurt with active cultures to promote good bacteria.



Bacterial Vaginosis (BV): What You Need to Know

Bacterial vaginosis is caused by an infection of other bacteria naturally found in the vagina. It's not considered an STI, but it's more common in sexually-active women. Common symptoms include a funky fishy odor, grayish-white or greenish discharge, and vaginal itching and irritation. Other women may not present with symptoms.

BV is also more common in cigarette smokers and less common in women who take oral contraceptives. It also increases the risk of women for STIs, during preterm birth in pregnant women, and improper cleaning and sharing of sex toys.

Antibiotics are the go-to treatment for BV, but it sometimes goes away on its own. To prevent BV, avoid douching, use a mild, unscented, and pH-balanced feminine care product, limit sexual partners, clean sex toys properly, use condoms during sex, and intake probiotics.

The Menstrual Cycle: Navigating Your Monthly Flow

The menstrual cycle is a natural process controlled by female hormones that cause regular bleeding, commonly known as periods. A normal menstrual cycle ranges from 21 to 45 days with a flow duration of four to 8 days. On the other hand, abnormal cycles are characterized by heavy or scanty bleeding.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bitera-Morin shared, “Irregular menstrual cycles may impact fertility, indicating an issue with ovulation or anatomical problems that should be investigated.”

Period-related pain, a.k.a. dysmenorrhea, can be managed with over-the-counter analgesics. Persistent and recurrent pain should be looked into as it may be a sign of underlying conditions that can affect fertility or pose a danger to one's health.

The Power of Kegel Exercises on Vaginal Health

“Kegel exercises strengthen the pelvic floor muscles which support the bladder, small intestine, and rectum,” Dr. Bitera-Morin explained. It is a nonsurgical way for women to stop leaking urine. Kegel may have sexual benefits for both men and women.

Generally, Kegels are safe, but be careful not to overdo it or practice while urinating. You don't want to damage your bladder or kidneys or end up with tight vaginal muscles causing painful intercourse.

So how do you do Kegel exercises? First, find your pelvic floor muscles by imagining stopping mid-stream while peeing. Then, tighten those muscles (lift and hold) for 3 seconds, and relax for 3 seconds (1 Kegel). Repeat 10 times for 1 set, and do 1 set in the morning and 1 set at night. Gradually increase the duration, number of Kegels, and sets in a day (up to 3x). Kegels can be done sitting, standing, or lying down, but make sure your bladder is empty.

Pap Smears: Why They Are Important

A pap smear is a procedure where a healthcare provider inserts a speculum in your vagina to visualize the cervix and collects cells using a brush. The cells are then smeared onto a glass slide (conventional) or placed in a solution (liquid-based) before being sent to the lab for review.

Dr. Bitera-Morin shared that the Philippine Society for Cervical Pathology and Colposcopy’s recommended frequency for an average-risk woman is every 2 years from 21-65 years old using both methods. Older women may have it annually (conventional) or every 2 years (liquid-based).

Here are quick tips to follow before you get one: don't schedule it during your period, avoid sex or using anything in your vagina for at least 24 hours before the test, no douching with antiseptic solution, and wait at least six weeks after any cervical procedure.

Understanding Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

Sexually transmitted infections or STIs are classified as either lower genital tract infections or upper genital tract infections. Lower genital tract infections can cause genital rashes, warts, ulcers, or abnormal vaginal discharge. Examples include herpes, genital warts, and trichomoniasis.

Meanwhile, upper genital tract infections usually present with pus-like discharge and may be associated with pain, fever, or abscess formation. The most common pathogens are gonorrhea and chlamydia.

One way to avoid getting STIs is to limit having multiple sexual partners. Additionally, using male condoms as they are the only method proven to prevent transmission when used correctly. Dr. Bitera-Morin said, “Testing and diagnosis depend on the sexual condition being considered, and treatment depends on the identified pathogens.”

Hormonal Changes: Effects on Reproductive Health

Hormonal changes during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause can have significant effects on reproductive health. Menstrual cycles may be irregular during the first year of menstruation, while menopause can cause a drop in estrogen levels. Changes in libido or sexual drive may occur during menopause due to decreased arousal, pain from dryness, and other health problems commonly experienced during this period.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can help alleviate menopause symptoms, but a careful risk vs benefit analysis should be done before starting it. Non-hormonal treatments like yoga and meditation can also help, but be wary of supplements as they are not regulated like prescription drugs and may have interactions with other medications being taken.

Dealing with Vaginal Dryness

If you feel discomfort, itching, or pain during sex, it could be due to vaginal dryness. Don't worry; it's not uncommon! Vaginal dryness can be caused by inadequate stimulation during sexual activity or a lack of estrogen during menopause.

Steer clear from vaginal dryness by using lubrication, which is important for female sexual response and overall vaginal health, as it decreases friction and makes sexual acts enjoyable. Treatment options also include hormone replacement therapy, and vaginal moisturizers.