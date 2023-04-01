7 K-Dramas + Movies You’ll *Love* To Watch Starring ‘Kill Boksoon’ Actress Jeon Do Yeon

You guys, the highly anticipated Netflix original film Kill Boksoon has *officially* dropped on the streaming platform! ICYDK, it centers on Boksoon—played by Jeon Do Yeon—a single mom (and assassin) whose greatest fear is for her 15-year-old daughter to find out about her secret life as a contract killer. Little does she know, her daughter is also keeping something from her.

The Cannes Film Festival Best Actress awardee proved *once again* that she’s a versatile artist! Aside from starring in an action-thriller film like Kill Boksoon, she has also played different roles in various K-dramas.

Want to see more of Jeon Do Yeon? Here are 7 K-Dramas and movies you can watch!

7 K-Dramas And Movies Starring Jeon Do Yeon

Crash Course in Romance (2023)

Who else is in it: Jung Kyung Ho, Ro Yoon Seo, Oh Eui Shik

This 2023 series is one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean television history, and it centers on a former national athlete named Nam Haeng Seon (Do Yeon) who changed careers to be a banchan (side dish) shop owner. When she decides to shift careers *again*, she ends up being a teacher for students preparing for their university entrance exam. There, she meets Choi Chi Yeol (Jung Kyoung Ho), a ~*popular*~ instructor who has become irritable and prickly—Haeng Seon’s complete opposite.

Contrary to popular belief, who says two people with contrasting personalities can’t fall in love?

Crash Course in Romance | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB]

Lost (2021)

Who else is in it: Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Byung Eun, Kim Hyo Jin, Park In Hwan

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ghostwriter Lee Boo Jeong (Do Yeon) feels like she has achieved *nothing* at 40 years old. Twenty-seven-year-old Lee Kang Jae (Ryu Jun Yeol) feels like he’s at the end of his youth. Lost is a story of two people who feel exactly that, and the show encapsulates what it’s like to live an ordinary life in a world where everyone wants to be special.

Official Trailer | Lost | iQiyi K-Drama

The Good Wife (2016)

Who else is in it: Yoo Ji Tae, Yoon Kye Sang, Kim Seo Hyung, Nana

The Good Wife is the Korean remake of the American TV series of the same title, which centers on a ~successful~ prosecutor who got arrested for corruption. His wife, played by Do Yeon, takes over his position after giving up her law career prior to their marriage so she can provide for her children. This *spicy* political drama is perfect for your next binge-watch sesh!

GoodWife [?? ???] ′????′ 5? ????? 160708 EP.1

Lovers in Prague (2005)

Who else is in it: Kim Joo Hyuk, Kim Min Jun, Yoon Se Ah, Lee Jung Gil

Yoon Jae Hee (Do Yeon) is the daughter of the president of South Korea, and she’s also a diplomat in Prague (who’s recovering from a really bad breakup, btw!). She meets detective Choi Sang Hyun (Kim Joo Hyuk), who flies to Prague after his girlfriend broke up with him over the phone. When the two find themselves in a tricky situation, they decide to help each other out and become friends. Who knows? Maybe they’ll be something more.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

???, ?? ??? ????? '??' @???? ?? 2? 20050925

Emergency Declaration (2022)

Who else is in it: Song Kang Ho, Lee Byung Hun, Kim Nam Gil, Im Si Wan

Now that we’ve run through Do Yeon’s list of K-dramas, you can also check out the films she’s recently starred in. Included in the roster of her *outstanding* movies is Emergency Declaration, a disaster-action film following several passengers who were forced to make an *emergency declaration* to land their plane after a series of attacks occur mid-flight. It’ll keep you on the edge of your seat, that’s for sure!

Emergency Declaration | Official Trailer

Birthday (2019)

Who else is in it: Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Bo Min, Yoon Chan Young, Kim Soo Jin

If you've heard about the tragic Sewol Ferry incident that made headlines in South Korea back in 2014, you'd have an idea about the grief this K-drama encapsulates. It follows the story of Jung Il (Sol Kyung Gu) and Soon Nam (Do Yeon), who struggle to keep their family intact after they lost their eldest son in the tragedy. Spoiler alert: You'd probably need a box of tissues!

LKFF Trailer: Birthday

The Housemaid (2010)

Who else is in it: Lee Jung Jae, Youn Yuh Jung, Seo Woo, Ahn Seo Hyun

Do Yeon really outdid herself in this 2010 erotic-thriller, as she portrayed such a challenging and complicated character with such ease! ICYDK, Do Yeon plays an au pair in The Housemaid, who eventually has an affair with her boss. Well, let's just say thing's got a little *too* complicated.