The Glory' Star Kim Hieora Responds To Past School Bullying Allegations

On Wednesday, September 6, Dispatch reported on accusations of The Glory star Kim Hieora having been a member of Big Sangji, an alleged "iljin" (school bullying) group at Sangji Girls’ Middle School. The alleged victims claimed that if they didn’t give money to older students, the Big Sangji members would curse at them and hit them.

However, in an interview with Dispatch, Kim Hieora stated that Big Sangji was an online community and not an iljin group. She apologized and admitted to being a bystander, but declared: "I have never hit a friend or a younger student."

The actress' agency GRAM Entertainment firmly denied the school violence allegations, and stated that they would take strong legal action against malicious actions that defame their agency's actors.

Kim Hieora also took to Instagram to share her own personal statement: "I apologize for causing concern today.

Like I appealed with heartfelt feelings, I plan on facing every situation honestly and calmly. I am apologetic once again to those who support and trust me, and I sincerely apologize to those who have been hurt by me even at this moment. As I know that many people trust me, I will continue forward without lies. I ask that you watch over me."

This is not the first time those involved in The Glory have been caught up in bullying scandals. In March 2023, the K-drama's director Ahn Gil Ho sparked controversy after he admitted to the physical assault allegations against him through the law firm JIPYONG. He apologized to the people involved in the incident, saying "he momentarily got emotional and gave another person an unforgettable wound."