Omo, Kim Woo Bin And Bae Suzy Are Reuniting In A New K-Drama 7 Years After 'Uncontrollably Fond'

OG Hallyu fans, we just heard the *best news* today: Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy have officially signed on to co-star in upcoming K-drama All Your Wishes Will Come True. The two previously broke everyone's hearts as the leads in hit 2016 drama Uncontrollably Fond, so fans are hoping for a happy ending this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?? ???????????????????????????????????????????????? (@skuukzky)

The actors' upcoming reunion project is a fantasy rom-com. As per Soompi, Woo Bin will play an overly emotional genie trapped inside a lamp, and Suzy will portray Ga Young, the human who lacks emotion but helps him escape his prison.

The drama will be penned by famed screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, known for a slew of highly-successful dramas such as 2010's Secret Garden, 2013's The Heirs (which also starred Woo Bin), 2016's Descendants Of The Sun, 2016's Goblin, and 2020's The King: Eternal Monarch, and 2022's The Glory, to name a few.