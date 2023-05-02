Song Hye Kyo Is Simply ~*Stunning*~ At The 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

Song Hye Kyo made her debut appearance at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. For 2023, the theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" as a tribute to the late designer.

Kyo arrived at the event with Serge Brunschwig, the CEO of Fendi. She wore a blush pink Fendi gown that looks absolutely gorgeous on her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Her hair was something else as well: She had a long braided ponytail but with a twist: She had a hime cut hairstyle, where the front sections of the hair are cut up to the ear (or in this case, a chin-length). We love this edgy touch that contrasts her delicate dress.

Her peach and coral makeup look complemented her dress.







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmopolitan HK Official (@cosmopolitan_hk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Song hyekyo (@kyo1122)

She looks great. PERIODT!