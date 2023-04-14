Omo! South Koreans Are The *Number One* Tourists In The PH, According To Department Of Tourism

You guys, South Korea has *officially* taken the top spot in the total number of foreign visitors to the Philippines this year, overtaking the United States. Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco recently announced the news!

“As of today, we have over 1.5 million tourist arrivals to the Philippines and our number one top source market are the Koreans. So we’re very grateful to our friends from Korea for continuing to show their love for the Philippines,” she said.

While arrivals from South Korea immensely declined during the pandemic (because foreign travel wasn’t really allowed!), travelers from the country increased as soon as restrictions eased up, with Cebu, Palawan, and Bohol as some of their *fave* destinations.

“They’re coming on a daily basis and the numbers are increasing by the day […] We send out the message to all our friends in Korea, that you are more than welcome to keep coming back again and again to Cebu, Bohol, Palawan, and the rest of our beautiful islands in the Philippines,” DOT Secretary Christina Frasco added. Way to go!

We hope our fave K-drama oppas and actresses will come to visit soon, too!

