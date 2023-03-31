The ~Cutest~ Captions For Your Beach Barkada Photos That’ll Get All The Likes

The sunny season is officially here, which you means you’re probably itching to plot your next tropical getaway! After all, summer is the ~*best*~ time to hang out and refresh your mind from the warm temps—whether it’s an upcoming long weekend jaunt, a pre-planned vacation leave, or a fabulous girls’ trip with your besties!

Of course, documenting your trip and flaunting it on Instagram is already given in this day and age—who goes to a gorgeous destination and doesn’t take advantage of the double taps she might get, right? However, if you want to put your brain on DND and save time thinking about ~captions~ for your Insta pics, fret not; we’re covering the bases for you.

There are endless directions you could take: Flirty. Unbothered. A pop song reference, even! So pack your carry-on, put your notifs off, and take the flight to see somewhere extra-special and relaxing with your squad. You deserve it!

When you’re ready to flex, browse through our collection of Instagram captions for barkada beach snaps that’ll soon give you all the likes. Have fun!

Best Beach With Friends Captions For Instagram

Beach puns

There's nothing quite like a ~hilarious~ beach pun to get those double taps!

Girls just wanna have sun.

Namast'ay... at the beach.

Finally made it to the beach. Shell yeah.

Salty, but sweet.

Please excuse our resting beach faces.

If there's a will, there's a wave.

Shell we dance?

Lost at sea? We’re not shore.

Love the beach. Can we be any more Pacific?

Love you ladies to the beach and back.

Feeling fantastic.

Seas the day.

Tropic like it's hot.

Don't let the bad vibes tide you down.

Avoid pier pressure.

All you need is a good dose of vitamin sea.

You don’t like the ocean? Beach, please.

Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves.

I whale always love you.

Sandy Cheeks reporting for duty.

The s’more, the merrier.

Sentimental quotes

Taking pics with your besties isn't fun for the feed; it also makes for a nice recollection of funny memz when you get old! If you're in the mood to get a bit senti, here are the captions for ya.

"Memories made together last a lifetime."

"Best friends are the people you can do anything and nothing with, and still have the best time."

"Life was made for good friends and great adventures."

"Friends don't let friends cruise alone."

"Don't worry. Beach happy."

"The best things in life are the people we love, the places we've been, and all the memories we've made along the way."

"Let's wander where the WiFi is weak."

"We're always busy planning the next adventure."

"Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all." — Helen Keller

"The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever."

"Sometimes you just need your bestie and a vacation."

"Happiness looks good on us."

"Good times and tan lines."

"Never go on trips with anyone you do not love." — Ernest Hemingway

"My main beaches.”

“Friends who travel together, stay together.”

“Life’s a beach, and we’re just enjoying the waves.”

“These are our resting beach faces.”

Song lyrics

When you're in the mood to turn up with your besties, song lyrics will help you set the ~right vibe~.

“Here by the sea and sand

Nothing ever goes as planned” - Sea and Sand by The Who

“On an island in the sun

We’ll be playin’ an’ havin’ fun

And it makes me feel so fine

I can’t control my brain” - Island in the Sun by Weezer

“Cause a little bit of summer makes a lot of history” - Wildfire by John Mayer

“Well, summer slipped us underneath her tongue, our days and nights are perfumed with obsession.” - The Louvre by Lorde

"Daisy Dukes, bikinis on top, sun-kissed skin, so hot we'll melt your popsicle." - California Girls by Katy Perry

"Sunshine, blue eyes, tan lines, slow tide rollin'." - Beachin by Jake Owen

"Ain't it funny how the best days of my life, was all that wasted time." - Wasted Time by Keith Urban

“We’ve got the ocean, got the babes

Got the sun, we’ve got the waves

This is the only place for me.” - The Only Place by Best Coast