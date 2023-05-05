5.5 Sales You Can't Miss From Converse, Maybelline, Uniqlo, And More!

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

It's that time of the month again—and no, we don't mean Mother Flo *winks*! We all know how much we love to shop, and when there's a massive sale happening, we can't help but add to cart. With so many deals going on, it's tough to know which ones to prioritize. But don’t worry, we've got you covered.

We've put together a list of ten brands that are joining the 5.5 sale with deals you simply can't miss out on. From makeup to footwear, and even a coffee machine, check out when the prices are down. Take note of steal-worthy price tags from Converse, Nespresso, and more!

Here are 10 brands currently on sale for 5.5:

Converse

Discount: Up to 7% off on Shopee

Vouchers and promo codes: n/a

Free shipping: n/a

Key items to cop: Converse Run Star Motion Hike, Converse Classic Chucks

Sale duration: May 1-6 on Shopee, May 5-9 on Lazada

SHOPEE

For more information, check out Converse on Instagram.

Maybelline

Discount: Buy one take one and discounts on Lazada and Shopee

Vouchers and promo codes: P30 off (min P699 on Shopee; min P599 on Lazada), P70 off (min P699)

Free shipping: P150 off on Lazada

Key items to cop: Maybelline Fresh Skin Tint, Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Sale duration: May 1-6 on Shopee, May 5-9 on Lazada

LAZADA

SHOPEE

For more information, check out Maybelline on Instagram.

Nespresso

Discount: Up to 15% on Lazada

Vouchers and promo codes: n/a

Free shipping: n/a

Key items to cop: Essenza Mini Coffee Maker

Sale duration: May 5-9 on Lazada

LAZADA

For more information, check out Nespresso on Instagram.

Anker

Discount: Up to 8% off on Lazada

Vouchers and promo codes: P150 off (min P2,500)

Free shipping: Yes, with P2,000 minimum spend

Key items to cop: Anker powerbanks

Sale duration: May 1-6 on Shopee, May 5-9 on Lazada

LAZADA

For more information, check out Anker on Facebook.

Crocs

Discount: Up to 15% off on Shopee; Up to 50% off on Lazada

Vouchers and promo codes: P300 off (min spend P4,000 on Shopee); P400 off (min spend P5,000 on Shopee)

Free shipping: n/a

Key items to cop: Crocs Women Classic Platform Clog in Papaya

Sale duration: May 1-6 on Shopee, May 5-9 on Lazada

LAZADA SHOPEE

For more information, check out Crocs on Instagram.

Levi's

Discount: Up to 50 percent off on Lazada

Vouchers and promo codes: P100 off (min spend of P1,500) P250 off (min spend P3,000), P500 off (min spend P4,000)

Free shipping: P50 off no minimum spend

Key items to cop: High-Rise 501 Shorts, Baggy Dad Jeans

Sale duration: May 5-9 on Lazada

LAZADA

For more information, check out Levi's on Instagram.

Lovito

Discount: Up to 50 percent off on Shopee

Vouchers and promo codes: Various vouchers are valid until May 31, 2023. Get as much as P470 discount

Free shipping: n/a

Key item to cop: Lovito Preppy Plaid Collar Shirt Summer Fitted A-Line Dress

Sale duration: May 1-6 on Shopee

SHOPEE

Uniqlo

Discount: Items as low as P390!

Vouchers and promo codes: n/a

Free shipping: Free for orders P2,500 and above

Key items to cop: Uniqlo Light Souffles Yarn Long Sleeve Cardigan, UT Graphic Shirts

UNIQLO

For more information, check out the Uniqlo website.

Baseus

Discount: Up to 51% off on Shopee

Vouchers and promo codes:

P30 off for a minimum spend of P30 (Shopee only)

P50 off for a minimum spend of P500 (Shopee only)

Free shipping: n/a

Key items to cop: Baseus WM02 Wireless Earphones

Sale duration: May 1-6 on Shopee

SHOPEE

For more information, check out Baseus on their website.

London Rag

Discount: From 10% up to 75% off select brands on Zalora

Vouchers and promo codes:

Up to 35% off popular items (use code "55CATCH")

Extra 35% off perfect pairs (use code "55SHOES")

Get Php 350 off your next order when you sign up for the Zalora newsletter (*for first-time subscribers only)

Download the Zalora app (iOS or Android) and use code "HELLO25" for 25% off your first app purchase sitewide (P2,195 min spend)

Free shipping: Yes, on all items on Zalora

Key items to cop: Sneakers and heels

Sale duration: May 5-10 on Zalora

ZALORA

For more information, check out Zalora's website.

