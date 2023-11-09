Everything We Know So Far About Bash, Bea Alonzo's New Business Venture

2023 has been a remarkable year for Bea Alonzo, and it seems like she's not slowing down anytime soon. Not only did she say "yes" to marrying her long-time beau, Dominic Roque, she's also taking on a new role as an entrepreneur. Say hello to Bash, Bea Alonzo's new travel organization line. If you're a globetrotter, a jet-setter, or simply someone who loves to be organized, you're in for a treat!

What We Know So Far About Bea Alonzo’s New Organization Line Bash

In a recent vlog, Bea Alonzo gave us a sneak peek into her packing routine as she prepared for a 20-day European adventure (Fun fact: Bea’s finally getting her official residency card in Spain, a year after buying her apartment in Madrid). An escapade like this demands an array of OOTDs, and with the help of Bash, Bea managed to fit all 14 sets of clothes, her toiletries, and other essentials seamlessly into just two pieces of luggage.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Bash offers a delightful array of travel organization products, including packing cubes, makeup organizers, pouches, and toiletry kits. These items come in various shapes, sizes, and colors, all bearing the hallmark of Bea's taste and love for luxurious quality.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Bea knows that efficient packing is the key to hassle-free travel. Bash's packing cubes are designed to maximize space utilization. With two zippers that allow you to compress your belongings even further, these cubes make it easy to pack more while taking up less space. So, you can bring that extra pair of shoes or that special outfit without worrying about luggage space.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

For those makeup enthusiasts who can't go without their beauty essentials, Bash's makeup organizers are a game-changer. Despite their compact size, these organizers boast a clever design with pockets to securely hold your brushes and other beauty tools. No more worrying about squished or damaged makeup products during your journey. Bea and Bash have your back.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Where Can You Buy Bash?

As of now, Bash has not yet officially launched, as Bea is putting her heart and soul into perfecting the products. In her own words, “Right now I’m using them for some R&D (research and development) just so I can make sure that yung mga products na makukuha niyo from our company will be the best ones you can ever have.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

So, while you can't shop for Bash just yet, keep those eyes peeled and your excitement brimming because Bea assures us that they will be out "very, very soon."

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.