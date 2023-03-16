These Celeb Moms Prove That Every Body Is A *Bikini* Body

Summertime is almost here, which means that our Instagram feeds are about to be saturated with photos of the beach, bucket list destinations, and posts about the diets and exercises you can do to ~achieve~ a bikini body this season. But what *exactly* is a “bikini body,” anyway?

Well, the term was actually popularized in 1961 when a chain of weight-loss salons called Slenderella International released an advertisement that read: “Summer’s wonderful fun is for those who look young. High firm bust — hand span waist — trim, firm hips — slender graceful legs — a Bikini body!” Since then, the term “bikini body” was used as a concept that in order to wear a bikini, you *must* have a specific figure that’s deemed acceptable by society. Think Pamela Anderson or Kendall Jenner—thin waist, long legs, and zero flaws.

Times are changing, however, as more and more brands, companies, and even celebrities are dismantling the oppressive concept that boxes women into a certain mold.

One beach pic at a time, these 10 celeb moms continue to empower women to believe that every body is *indeed* a bikini body, regardless of shape and size.

10 Celebrity Moms That Prove Every Body Is A Bikini Body

Dani Barretto Instagram/danibarretto Miriam Quiambao Instagram/miriamq888 Andi Eigenmann Instagram/andieigengirl Nina Cabrera Instagram/theninaellaine Denise Laurel Instagram/d_laurel Ara Mina Instagram/therealaramina Ina Raymundo Instagram/inaraymundo95 Beauty Gonzalez Instagram/beauty_gonzalez Solenn Heussaff Instagram/solenn Melissa Ricks Instagram/mellyricks09

