% Arabica Is Back, And You'll Love Their New Coffee Drinks!

After leaving Manila in 2022, % Arabica is finally back! You can come and experience the rich coffee flavors that % Arabica is known for in Mitsukoshi, BGC.

% Arabica's Store #157 has a futuristic concept theme that resembles a spaceship. The roasting space is found at the entrance, so you'll immediately smell the aroma of freshly roasted beans when you enter the space. (BTW, you can purchase their coffee beans so you can bring % Arabica experience to your home.)

What's great about % Arabica's return is that they bring ~*new*~ coffee flavors and treats that you'll surely love. They also offer plant-based milk substitutions like oat and soy milk.

New % Arabica Philippines Drinks

Kyoto Latte, starts at P225 (8 oz.)

% Arabica started in Japan, so we're excited we get to try this drink here in Manila. Its low-key sweet flavor is the perfect pick-me-up on a blah day.

Dark Latte, starts at P225 (8 oz.)

If you like the strong flavor of coffee, this one is for you. It also has dark Valrhona chocolate for that mocha twist.

Other % Arabica Treats To Try

Of course, you wouldn't want to miss out on their Spanish Latte (P225), a classic favorite. It's a coffee drink sweetened with condensed milk. Craving ice cream? You must try the Matcha Soft Cream (P200), and % Affogato Soft Cream (P235).

We also just had to get Kouign Amman, a flaky pastry that's coated with sugar.

% Arabica is located at 2/F Mitsukoshi, BGC, 8th Avenue corner 36th Street, Bonifacio Global City. Feel free to drop by from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. See you there!

