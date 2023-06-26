OMG, Mary Grace Just Opened Its First Glasshouse Café In Pasig

Café Mary Grace stores all have that particular look: homey, warm lighting fixtures, a mix of dark wood and colorful tiles, the walls adorned with art pieces and inspirational quotes, and how can we forget the handwritten letters of customers displayed on the table? Given that, we'd argue that each branch still has its own distinct charm.

Case in point: The newly opened Café Mary Grace branch in Pasig City, which is their first-ever glasshouse branch. The structure is a little different from what we're used to, but it is still unmistakably very Café Mary Grace, or as Gen Zs would say, "Café Mary Grace-coded," and it still houses all our favorite dishes, cakes, pastries, and drinks.

Check out the first-ever glasshouse Mary Grace branch:

The new Mary Grace Café branch looks different from the outside as it looks connected to an extended circular house. This is the café's glasshouse portion which has floor-to-ceiling windows made of glass, which lets the natural light into the space. At night, the place is illuminated by different lighting fixtures which are made from paper, porcelain, wood, and glass.

If it so happens that you're sensitive to the light, there is a shaded portion which is right where the entrance to the café is. The area still gets a decent amount of sunlight, but it's not as close to the windows compared to the glasshouse.

This 63rd Philippine branch (and first glasshouse branch!) of Mary Grace can be found at Arcovia City in Pasig City, along the C5 road. According to Google Maps, this Mary Grace branch is near other dining establishments such as Popeyes and Samgyupsalamat.

Cafe Mary Grace branch is at Arcovia City, 99, 1604 Eulogio Rodriguez Jr. Ave, Pasig, 1604 Metro Manila. For more information, visit Cafe Mary Grace's Facebook page.

