Omo, This Bakery Often Featured In K-Dramas Is *Finally* Opening A Branch In Manila

Ever envied your favorite K-drama characters as they indulge in delectable-looking dishes and drinks? Ask Hallyu fans about the top food spots on their wish list, and they’ll probably mention Paris Baguette in the conversation. If you're one of them, you *luckily* don’t need to go to the Land of the Rising Sun for a bite of their world-famous cakes and desserts—as they’re set to open a Philippine branch soon!

Yup, you heard it right—the South Korea-famous boulangerie behind the irresistible baked goods you see in K-Dramas just partnered with Berjaya Food (International) Sdn. Bhd. and Middle Trade Inc. to expand their market in the Philippines, banking on a well-loved Korean trait to captivate the Filipino market. "The brand’s global success is rooted in the spirit of Sangmidang, which is not to leave a single piece of bread unchecked. This practice has put a name on Paris Baguette as a household bakery with about 3,500 stores in South Korea alone, and we are excited for our Filipino patrons to experience this commitment and get their hands on quality bread anytime, anywhere," Mr. Hur Jin-Soo, President and CEO of SPC Group, a leading South Korean food and confectionery conglomerate, said in the official contract signing of Paris Baguette Philippines.

Details of the store location have yet to be announced. In the exclusive press launch, we got first dibs on some of their world-famous treats, including the Silky Roll Cake—dubbed the best-selling roll cake by Guinness World Records, no less. A soft textured roll cake with rich butter cream and sweet raisins, one bite will certainly make you drool and ask for more!

As a fan of The King: Eternal Monarch, we’re also so excited to grab a slice of this roll cake seemingly fit for royals:

Mooore delectable pastries we wish to see once the store opens:

