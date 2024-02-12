OMG, One Of Japan's Best Pizzerias Is Coming To Manila!

You might not think the words "pizza" and "Japan" necessarily go together—but oh, do the Japanese have a solid pizza game, especially when it comes to Neapolitan pizza. Some would go as far as to say the best Neapolitan pizza can be found not in Naples, but Japan, one of the known spots for the dish being Pizza Studio Tamaki in Tokyo. Soon we'll be able to get a taste of that, too, as it looks like Pizza Studio Tamaki is coming to Manila later this year.

Here's what we know about Pizza Studio Tamaki in Manila:

Pizza Studio Tamaki gave the news through a post on their official Instagram published February 8, which mentions a now-completed "franchise agreement" of Pizza Studio Tamaki Philippines. "Today, a business contract with the Philippines was signed," the pizzeria also writes in Japanese.

"The first restaurant is [coming this] 2024 in Manila. We're planning to open October 2024!"

Other details are vague for the time being, but there's plenty to be excited about. Pizza Studio Tamaki (PST), which has locations in Roppongi and Higashi-Azabu in Tokyo, has been lauded by the likes of Truly Tokyo, Condé Nast Traveler, Time Out, and The Japan Times for their superb Neapolitan-style pies after all. Behind their superb slices is the skilled Tsubasa Tamaki, who formerly worked at fellow pizzeria Seirinkan (also called Savoy) and was 17th on the Pizza leg of the 2023 Best Chef Awards.

PST's take on Neapolitan pizza retains the thin crust and charred edges characteristic of its Italian counterpart, but also differs a couple ways—among them their use of a blend of U.S. and Japanese flours for the dough, and extra helping of salt on the crust. Watch this space for developments, or give them a follow on Instagram.

