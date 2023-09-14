Sorry, no results were found for
The New Starbucks Vigan Store Offers A ~*Perfect Blend*~ Of Coffee And History

We hope they'll offer an exclusive menu!
by Kate Sarmiento | 5 hours ago
Check out the Vigan branch of Starbucks Philippines.
PHOTO: Facebook/Starbucks Philippines
If you're from Vigan or thinking about visiting the city, we highly recommend that you include this in your itinerary—especially if you're also a coffee lover.

Starbucks Philippines opened a beautiful branch in Balai Mestizo Vigan that embraces the colonial architecture of the city.

Starbucks Philippines opens branch in Vigan called Balai Mestizo
It is located at the historical Florendo House in Calle Crisologo. The establishment was built in 1870 and was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

You can catch your morning coffeehave a coffee break with your friends, or just admire the interiors of the new cafe. We're crossing our fingers that Starbucks will also create exclusive drinks for Balai Mestizo. (They offered unique drinks and pastries at the Starbucks Hiraya, Tagaytay branch!)

Starbucks Philippines opens branch in Vigan called Balai Mestizo
Starbucks Philippines opens branch in Vigan called Balai Mestizo
Starbucks Philippines opens branch in Vigan called Balai Mestizo
Starbucks Balai Mestizo is open from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Monday to Thursday, and 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Friday to Sunday.

