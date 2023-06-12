Everything You Need To Know About Big Bad Wolf Book Sale 2023

Bookworms everywhere have been waiting since news broke in May 2022 that the biggest book sale, Big Bad Wolf, is finally making an IRL comeback. So we're sure you already know the big details: From June 23 to July 3, Pasay will host the "Unbelievable Book Sale" featuring over two million titles from different genres, publishers, and authors. To get you even more excited, we've got the lowdown on all the nitty gritty right here. Check out all you need to know to plan your book run, get your wallets ready, and make the most of your trip to the Big Bad Wolf Books' Manila comeback.

Here's what you need to know about Big Bad Wolf Books 2023:

Tickets, Venue, and Schedule

After three years online, the book sale is finally back as a physical fair. Unlike previous runs, which were held in the World Trade Center Manila, Big Bad Wolf's comeback is going to be at the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay. Much like in previous years, the entrance to the book sale is free. Shop 'til you drop because the fair will be open for purchases and browsing from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day starting on June 23 until July 3.

Although no prior registration is needed to enter the premises, organizers are encouraging visitors to scan and register for free membership via a QR code which will be made public soon. This will allow registered visitors to access exclusive offers and deals should they checkout through the web app.

Not from Manila? Don't worry. Organizers and representatives of Big Bad Wolf Books have teased that we may be seeing more of the world's biggest book sale in other key cities of the country soon.

Navigating the Space

Over two million books will be up for grabs at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, which will be spread out over the 4,800 square meter area of PICC's Forum Tent. The large space will be divided into three key sections: fiction, non-fiction, and children's books.

Heads up, though: don't expect to be directed to the specific title you are looking for. Much like how a wolf hunts its prey, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is a massive curation of titles, so be ready for a scavenger hunt-type experience. We suggest coming to the area with a list of titles but be open to getting other books and discovering new reads as well.

But all is not lost. The Big Bad Wold Book Sale won't be chaotic. Speaking to representatives of the media on June 7, Big Bad Wolf Books' Co-founder Jacqueline Ng hyped the setup for the fair's return to Manila. According to Ng, shoppers can expect to see more books, better displays, and more signages to help make the experience orderly for everyone.

What Books and Prices Can We Expect at Big Bad Wolf?

As previously mentioned, over two million titles from different publishers and genres will be on sale at Big Bad Wolf. These brand-new physical books will be classified into fiction, non-fiction, and children's books.

Based on previous runs, the Philippine fairs typically result with each classification accounting for 33% of the titles sold. This rather equal interest in each genre is a behavior specific to our country; one category tends to outshine the rest on other shores, said Ng.

When asked about the presence of local authors and independent publishers in the sale, Carol Chuaying, Big Bad Wolf's Philippine partner, assures bookworms that local books and publications will also be found on-site. "We have always partnered and featured local books and authors. This year's Big Bad Wolf definitely welcomes our very own local talents."

In terms of pricing, one thing new Big Bad Wolf is implementing this year will be a "universal" price tagging system. Books will be labeled with a letter tag that corresponds to a set price.

This pricing system will be plastered all throughout the venue. This way, shoppers can immediately know how much a book they are buying is worth. By the looks of the prices, bookworms are really going to be able to stretch their budget and get a ton of books without breaking the bank.

Sidenote: no e-copies will be sold at the fair.

Heads up, Metrobank users

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale partnered with Metrobank for more payment and check-out services during the fair. And if you've got a Metrobank credit or debit card, then check out what else you can do:

0% Installment - Metrobank credit cardholders can avail of 0% installment for three months, for a minimum purchase of P3,000

Metrobank Exclusive Payment Lanes

Up to 10% cashback - Purchases of P5,000 with Metrobank credit cards can score up to 10% cashback.

Metrobank VIP lounge - Qualified World, Platinum Mastercard, and Travel Platinum Visa cardholders will have exclusive access to a special lounge where they can sit and rest in between shopping runs.

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale runs from June 24 to July 23 at PICC Forum Tent, Pasay. Entrance is free. For more information, visit Big Bad Wolf Books' Facebook page.

