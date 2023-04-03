Former ABS-CBN Actress Hiyasmin Neri-Soyao Is Now The CEO Of One Of The Country’s Top Livestream Companies

As technology continues to adapt to the ever-changing needs of the market, so do the biggest e-commerce companies in the country and the entrepreneurs who run them. Sitting at the forefront of these initiatives are successful, self-made women, who not only push forward innovative solutions in the tech industry but also continuously break gender barriers in a male-dominated field.

Case in point: Hiyasmin Neri-Soyao, the co-founder and CEO of Shoppertainment Live and "The Innovator" awardee in the recently concluded Cosmopolitan Women of Influence Recognition Dinner. She joined this year’s influential changemakers and fellow awardees in recognition of her outstanding work at one of the country’s fastest-growing livestream companies, revered as the 3rd Top Start-Up in the Philippines by LinkedIn last 2022.



Prior to launching her own company, Hiyasmin was an ABS-CBN talent for years and had appeared on shows such as Maalala Mo Kaya and Guns and Roses. She eventually shifted to producing, and was promoted as Market Head for the Millenial Group of ABS-CBN CPI. Under Kapamilya Network, she was also one of the pioneer shop hosts for OShopping, the country’s first shopping channel with a localized broadcast format for TV.

Despite the job's perks, Hiyasmin wanted to create more impact and find her footing in the e-commerce industry, so she searched for a gap and brainstormed ways to innovate. In 2019, she co-founded Shoppertainment Live along with her husband Patt Sayao, who is CEO and co-founder of ICON Executive Asia, and their partners: Ace Gapuz, CEO of Blogapalooza; and Steve Sy, founder of Great Deals E-Commerce Corp.

From a small group of four people, including Neri, Shoppertainment Live has now grown to a team of over 30, a full-production livestream shopping network for e-commerce and social media.

Given their fast-growing clientele and reach, Hiyasmin partnered with Globe Business to ensure that their company’s massive needs are properly met. "Being an innovator with our company Shoppertainment Live also means amplifying our skills through the use of technology to meet the growing and changing demands of our audience. For the past three years and over 2,500 branded live streams produced for 250 brands under our clientele, not even once did Globe Business fail us," she shared in her thank you speech at the Cosmopolitan Women Of Influence Recognition Dinner.

In a statement, Globe Business reiterated its advocacy to support women entrepreneurs like Hiyasmin. “It’s no secret that women entrepreneurs are faced with unique challenges, and in recognition of these hardships, Globe Business has forged partnerships and collaborations this month with efforts to follow throughout the year that will give them easy access to digital solutions and enriching programs, aiming them more to succeed in their chosen industry," KD Dizon, head of MSME at Globe Business, said.

"We are one with every woman entrepreneur in breaking the barriers and owning their power by providing them various innovations and enabling programs that will provide them the tech support, upskilling, and easier access to potential funding sources that they need for their tuloy-tuloy na success.”

For aspiring entrepreneurs like her, Hiyasmin emphasized the importance of forging meaningful connections and taking huge risks.

Be extra. Value and show excellence, it's the key to gaining more trust from all your stakeholders (your investors, your team, your customers). Just do it. Take that first step to make your idea exist. Find people who believe in it to help you grow. And lastly, make your voice louder and do what it takes to make things happen even if others don't believe you at first.

Congratulations on your well-deserved recognition, Hiyasmin!



