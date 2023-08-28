We're All For Isabelle Daza's Choice To Stop 'Buying Clothes For When I Get Thinner'

Adjusting to your body and the extra weight it may carry after pregnancy can be daunting to many postpartum moms.

But for Isabelle Daza, it's a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

On August 23, 2023, Isabelle took to Instagram to inspire countless mothers with her perspective on embracing the present in all aspects of life, including fashion choices.

Roaming the streets of France in cozy, crocheted co-ordinates, the podcaster shared her thoughts in the caption (published as is): "Ive stopped buying clothes for ‘when I get thinner’ and I feel a lot better."

Merely five months have passed since Isabelle and her husband Adrien Semblat welcomed their third child—a baby girl—into their family on March 23, 2023.

Rewind to May 23, 2023, when the 'It Mom' made headlines after diving back into her fitness journey with a goal of shedding 15 kilograms of post-baby weight.

Today, Isabelle stands free from the pressures of expectations, choosing to embrace a more relaxed and rejuvenating lifestyle in the French suburbans.

Her message resonated deeply with women who found her post both relatable and encouraging.

Iza Calzado, who welcomed her own bundle of joy on January 26 this year, chimed in, "YEP! So liberating! Can always take it in naman kung lumuwag diba? [heart emoji]"

Celebrity moms Sarah Lahbati, Melissa Ricks, Karen Davila, and Patti Herrera also expressed their support through heart emojis and compliments on Isabelle's effortless look.