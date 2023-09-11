Kim Chiu's Tagaytay Rest House Is The *Perfect* Chill-Out Spot For Barkadas

Kim Chiu just got three million subs on YouTube, and as she celebrated the milestone, she fulfilled her promise to her followers of showcasing her Tagaytay rest house.

Back in December 2021, Kim already shared a glimpse of the home.

"Pangarap ko talagang magkaroon ng ganito," Kim said, with tears in her eyes."Aww, I wanna cry. With a little hard work and patience and a little bit of dream, yay!"

In a recent vlog, the actress-host gave netizens a tour of the home's exterior, which featured a fresher, brighter look. Kim called the house her "safe space," where she relaxes and recharges away from the city.

The rest house has amenities that would complete a Tagaytay getaway: a pool, fire pit, and an outdoor lounge area. Kim revealed that the pool is a heated pool, and it had to go through some fixes.

"Heated pool siya so medyo mainit 'pag ino-on," Kim shared. "Actually, pina-repair namin 'tong pool. May mga pinaayos sa tiles, flooring, and patching." Perfect for taking a dip on chilly days!

Kim also added more wooden elements which lightened the overall color of the house's facade

"Kung mapapansin niyo sa video na 'to, iba pa yung itsura ng exterior design. Darker yung colors niya before."

"Malaki talaga yung difference at pinagbago."

An outdoor area leading to the main entrance serves as a great place to entertain guests and enjoy meals together.

"Dito kami minsan nagse-setup ng--wala lang yung table ngayon--pero minsan dito kami nag-hangout. Nagsa-samgyupsal or kumakain 'pag may nagsi-swimming sa tapat, dito namin ginagawa yung mga luto-luto, kain-kain, cheers-cheers, mga ganyang levels."

An outdoor living area provides a *stunning* view of Taal Lake. Who wouldn't want to wake up to that?

"Minsan dito rin kami nagco-coffee, nagsme-smell ng mga fresh air, and all. And ayun o, kitang-kita mo talaga, parang abot-kamay mo na yung Taal and then may sky and the greenery of the place and masarap lang umupo."

Probably the best part of the house is the fire pit, which the property came with when Kim purchased it.

"Dito rin kami nagwa-wine-wine, chill-chill, kuwentuhan, barkadahan, pamilyahan, lahat na, napag-uusapan namin dito."

Makes you want to book that Tagaytay staycation! We can't wait to see Part 2 of Kim's rest house tour.

"Simpleng lugar, it's so relaxing. Sobrang nakaka-charge ng energy with the nature."

Watch Part 1 of Kim's Tagaytay rest house tour here:

