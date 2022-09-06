This Bar In Poblacion Is The *Cool* New Spot To Have Drinks With Your Besties

After two painfully *long* years of endless community quarantines, several local establishments are slowly reopening to make way for the vibrant nightlife’s much-awaited comeback!

One of the crowd-favorite establishments slowly getting back on its feet is Polilya, a.k.a. the OG hangout spot for cocktail-lovers in Metro Manila!

Instagram/polilya.mnl

Established in 2017, Polilya had to close its original branch due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. Just recently, however, the bar has *finally* reopened in a brand new location at 5767 Ebro Street in Poblacion, just a few steps away from their OG branch.

Continue reading below ↓

Yssa Cardona

Despite the relocation, this well-loved pub stayed true to its core, as they still used their all-too-familiar neon lights and the ~iconic~ “have you figured out what you want yet?” sign from the old Polilya.

The revamped location might have veered away from the previous bar’s tropical theme, but it has now incorporated metallic elements to achieve an industrial and “kanto-cool” design. Its interiors are decorated with touches of silver, moody lighting, and an impeccable collection of paintings that are *perfect* for your IG-worthy backdrop!

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Yssa Cardona

Yssa Cardona

Continue reading below ↓

Polilya has Filipino-inspired cocktails, too! You *have* to try their Boozy Barney drink for only P325—made with vodka, pandan syrup, lemon juice, and its ~key-ingredient~, ube cream (you heard that right!).

Yssa Cardona

Of course, it wouldn’t be a great night-out without equally appetizing food. Polilya has a roster of delectable dishes on its menu that levels up the regular Filipino pulutan. “[Our idea] is bringing Filipino food into something that’s more ‘street’,” says Luis de Terry, Polilya’s head of operations and culinary development.

Continue reading below ↓

Instagram/polilya.mnl

Their menu includes the mouthwatering Maple-Chipotle Fire-Roasted Cob (P85) and the crowd-favorite Ultimate Nachos (P325), which has grated cheddar, avocado, pico de gallo salsa, and sour cream.

Yssa Cardona

Continue reading below ↓

You can visit Polilya at 5767 Ebro Street in Poblacion, Makati. They're open from Mondays through Saturdays.

MORE HANGOUT SPOTS HERE:

This IG-Worthy Brewery In Tagaytay Will Be Your New *Fave* Hangout Spot

Taylor Swift Fans, This Instagrammable Cafe In Mandaluyong Is A Must-Visit!

There's A New Korean Cafe In The South And You'll Love *Everything* On Their Menu

Cosmopolitan Philippines is now on Quento! to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Cosmo and your favorite websites!