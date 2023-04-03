Here’s The Ultimate *Feel-Good* Playlist For All Your Summer Plans

Summer is coming, and we desperately need a ~*banger*~ soundtrack! After all, it’s the best time to pack your bags and go on a never-ending adventure with your loved ones—whether it’s a tropical getaway with your beau, a girls’ night out, or a fun summer party with your barkada! If you’re in dire need of a playlist to get yourself pumped up, fret not; we’ve got you covered.
Below, we've compiled the freshest tracks to get you in the summertime spirit. Go ahead, sunshine! Download and press play.
Best summer songs to listen to:
1. Flowers by Miley Cyrus
The obvious place to start: Miley Cyrus’ trending song Flowers—which is both a crowd pleaser and a battle cry for single, independent ladies. If you recently went through a breakup and are working on becoming the best version of yourself, then you’ll surely have this song on repeat. Oh, and ICYM the tea—the song is reportedly about Miley’s ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
Favorite lyrics:
I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand
Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand
I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand
Yeah, I can love me better than you can
2. As It Was by Harry Styles
Perhaps it’s our hangover from Harry’s concert in Manila, but this upbeat track is a no-brainer addition to our list. We love how he contrasted upbeat ’80s synths with nostalgic lyrics—a perfect vibe for fun road trips!
Favorite lyrics:
Nothin' to say / When everything gets in the way
Seems you cannot be replaced / And I'm the one who will stay
3. Normal Girl by SZA
SZA's willingness to voice her insecurities makes her endlessly relatable, garnering this fan-fave song a spot in our list. Normal Girl is another upbeat track, but NGL, listening closely to the lyrics sends us to a ~feels~ trip like no other.
Favorite lyrics:
This time next year, I'll be living so good / Won't remember your name, I swear
Living so good, living so good, living so good
4. One Kiss by Dua Lipa
Leave it to the patron saint of girl power Dua to boost your confidence to make that first move.
Favorite lyrics:
Something in you, lit up heaven in me / The feeling won't let me sleep
'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel / One kiss is all it takes
5. 3 Nights by Dominic Fike
If you’re a fan of hit teen series Euphoria, then you probably already know Dominic, and his super chill yet ~banger~ repertoire of feel-good hits. 3 Nights is no exception.
Favorite lyrics:
Feel like the least of all your problems / You can reach me if you wanna stay up tonight
Stay up at night / Green lights in your body language
Seems like you could use a little company from me
6. Nonsense by Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina’s hit track is our go-to anthem this summer for every cute boy who’ll leave literally speechless and blabbing ~nonsense~.
Favorite lyrics:
I'll be honest / Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense
Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in / When you got your arms around me
Ooh, it feels so good, I had to hit the octave
7. Sure Thing by Miguel
What's a summer playlist without a TikTok-favorite? This smash hit might be your next roadtrip fave, and even convince you to try the famous dance trend in the Gen Z app.
Favorite lyrics:
Even when the sky comes falling / Even when the sun don't shine
I got faith in you and I / So put your pretty little hand in mine
Even when we're down to the wire, babe / Even when it's do or die
We could do it, baby, simple and plain / 'Cause this love is a sure thing
8. Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
You can never go wrong with a T Swift track when all else fails. It’s a song about taking responsibility—or the lack thereof, which perfectly describes our summer mood. DND!
Favorite lyrics:
It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me
At tea time, everybody agrees
I'll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero