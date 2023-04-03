Here’s The Ultimate *Feel-Good* Playlist For All Your Summer Plans

Summer is coming, and we desperately need a ~*banger*~ soundtrack! After all, it’s the best time to pack your bags and go on a never-ending adventure with your loved ones—whether it’s a tropical getaway with your beau, a girls’ night out, or a fun summer party with your barkada! If you’re in dire need of a playlist to get yourself pumped up, fret not; we’ve got you covered.

Below, we've compiled the freshest tracks to get you in the summertime spirit. Go ahead, sunshine! Download and press play.

Best summer songs to listen to:

1. Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus - Flowers (Official Video)

The obvious place to start: Miley Cyrus’ trending song Flowers—which is both a crowd pleaser and a battle cry for single, independent ladies. If you recently went through a breakup and are working on becoming the best version of yourself, then you’ll surely have this song on repeat. Oh, and ICYM the tea—the song is reportedly about Miley’s ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Favorite lyrics:

I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand

Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand

I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love me better than you can

2. As It Was by Harry Styles

Harry Styles - As It Was (Official Video)

Perhaps it’s our hangover from Harry’s concert in Manila, but this upbeat track is a no-brainer addition to our list. We love how he contrasted upbeat ’80s synths with nostalgic lyrics—a perfect vibe for fun road trips!

Favorite lyrics:

Nothin' to say / When everything gets in the way

Seems you cannot be replaced / And I'm the one who will stay

3. Normal Girl by SZA

SZA - Normal Girl (Official Audio)

SZA's willingness to voice her insecurities makes her endlessly relatable, garnering this fan-fave song a spot in our list. Normal Girl is another upbeat track, but NGL, listening closely to the lyrics sends us to a ~feels~ trip like no other.

Favorite lyrics:

This time next year, I'll be living so good / Won't remember your name, I swear

Living so good, living so good, living so good



4. One Kiss by Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa - One Kiss (Official Video)

Leave it to the patron saint of girl power Dua to boost your confidence to make that first move.

Favorite lyrics:

Something in you, lit up heaven in me / The feeling won't let me sleep

'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel / One kiss is all it takes

5. 3 Nights by Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike - 3 Nights (Official Video)

If you’re a fan of hit teen series Euphoria, then you probably already know Dominic, and his super chill yet ~banger~ repertoire of feel-good hits. 3 Nights is no exception.

Favorite lyrics:

Feel like the least of all your problems / You can reach me if you wanna stay up tonight

Stay up at night / Green lights in your body language

Seems like you could use a little company from me

6. Nonsense by Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter - Nonsense (Official Video)

Sabrina’s hit track is our go-to anthem this summer for every cute boy who’ll leave literally speechless and blabbing ~nonsense~.

Favorite lyrics:

I'll be honest / Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense

Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in / When you got your arms around me

Ooh, it feels so good, I had to hit the octave

7. Sure Thing by Miguel

Miguel - Sure Thing (Lyrics)

What's a summer playlist without a TikTok-favorite? This smash hit might be your next roadtrip fave, and even convince you to try the famous dance trend in the Gen Z app.

Favorite lyrics:

Even when the sky comes falling / Even when the sun don't shine

I got faith in you and I / So put your pretty little hand in mine

Even when we're down to the wire, babe / Even when it's do or die

We could do it, baby, simple and plain / 'Cause this love is a sure thing

8. Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero (Official Music Video)

You can never go wrong with a T Swift track when all else fails. It’s a song about taking responsibility—or the lack thereof, which perfectly describes our summer mood. DND!

Favorite lyrics:

It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me

At tea time, everybody agrees

I'll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero