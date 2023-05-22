Sorry, no results were found for
Travel

We Had The *Best Time Ever* At The Cosmopolitan Summer Party In Boracay

by Cosmopolitan Philippines | 13 hours ago
a recap of what happened at the cosmopolitan summer party 2023
PHOTO: Jack Jarilla
Featured

The 2023 Cosmopolitan Summer Party was held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at  Hola Chula in Boracay, Station 2. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cosmo Girls enjoyed Supersized Fun Activities and played exciting games at the booths.

We had some special surprises for the guests: Drinks were on us, and attendees had the chance to take home awesome summer freebies! But that was just the beginning of this summer's most unforgettable experience. Thanks to our co-presenter Dove and major sponsors POND's, Vaseline, and Skin by BYS, our booth activities and promos blew everyone's minds.

If you're feeling FOMO, here's everything that went down at the 2023 Cosmopolitan Summer Party:

Cosmo Girls struck a pose at the Cosmo Booth and captured Instagrammable moments by the Cosmo Paraw.

cosmopolitan summer party 2023
We spotted these two holding their Event Activity Passports while posing by the Cosmo booth. We hope they managed to complete it! Jack Jarilla
cosmopolitan summer party 2023
The Instagrammable crystal kayak was a popular photo prop for event attendees! Jack Jarilla
cosmopolitan summer party 2023
Attendees were also encouraged to pose with the Cosmo paraw! Jack Jarilla

They visited the Dove Booth, struck their best pose, and won fantastic prizes from the Dove Dermacare Scalp Care Range. #SwitchToCare

cosmopolitan summer party 2023
The Dove booth offered attendees a chance to learn more about the brand's Dermacare Scalp Care Range! Jack Jarilla
cosmopolitan summer party 2023
This Cosmo girl came prepared with a cute hat to protect her scalp from the sun. So fresh! Jack Jarilla
cosmopolitan summer party 2023
Event attendees got a chance to win an *exclusive* drink from Dove! Jack Jarilla

Guests dove into the world of all-around sun care products at the Pond's x Vaseline Booth and took home summer-themed giveaways.

cosmopolitan summer party 2023
Sun care products are *super* important especially in Boracay, so POND's x Vaseline made sure that Cosmo girls were ready for the beach. Jack Jarilla
cosmopolitan summer party 2023
There were super cute props like a life buoy and bright yellow lifeguard's chair for attendees to pose with. Jack Jarilla

They swung by the Skin by BYS booth, snapped pics with our Pineapple serum, and had a chance to win the complete set of Skin by BYS' Tropical Line. They even tested their luck at the thrilling Dice Game!

cosmopolitan summer party 2023
Isn't the Pineapple Serum from the Skin by BYS' Tropical Line too cute for words?  Jack Jarilla
cosmopolitan summer party 2023
Attendees tested their luck at the Dice Game right by the Skin by BYS booth! Jack Jarilla

Those who completed the Event Activity Passport got to take home more goodies, including a FREE Cosmo Summer Party Bag, Veet Hair Removal Cream and Wax Strips, Chill Spiked Spirit, and exclusive discount coupons from our restaurant and cafe partners.

cosmopolitan summer party 2023
Attendees had to visit each of the booths at the Cosmopolitan Summer Party to complete their Event Activity Passport. Jack Jarilla
cosmopolitan summer party 2023
It looks like everyone had an amazing time under the sun! Jack Jarilla

But the fun didn't stop there! Cosmo Girls (and Boys) partied from 9 p.m. onwards. The early birds definitely got the VIP treatment! The first 15 people to arrive and check in at the Cosmo Summer Party Booth Activities enjoyed VIP Access to the event.

cosmopolitan summer party 2023
Everyone — especially the VIPs who arrived early — was looking (and hopefully feeling) *good* that night! Jack Jarilla
cosmopolitan summer party 2023
Some of your favorite influencers, models, and content creators made an appearance at the Cosmo Summer Party after party! Jack Jarilla
cosmopolitan summer party 2023
There was a lot to smile about at the after party, since DJ Ace kept turning out hits the entire night! Jack Jarillacosmopolitan summer party 2023
The floor was *lit* as everyone took a moment to dance their heart out or sing along with friends. Jack Jarilla

Overall, this year’s Cosmo Summer Party was bigger (and better) than ever! The ultimate summer event of 2023 was packed with ~supersized~ fun activities. Check out this recap to see it for yourself:

A special thank you to our official sponsors:

Co-presented by Dove

Major Sponsors: POND's, Vaseline, Skin by BYS

Giveaway sponsors: Chill and Veet

Official Venue Partner: !Hola Chula! by Alegria

Cosmo Summer Party Sponsors

