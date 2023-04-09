Here's Where Our Fave Celebrities Spent The Holy Week Break

The Holy Week break is a time meant for you to reflect and recharge, and for some people that means going on a mini vacation. Several of our fave local celebs made the most of the long weekend to travel out of town—or even out of the country!

Here’s where local celebrities are spending the Holy Week break:

Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff

The cute family of three are currently enjoying some quality time together in Bangkok, Thailand. Check out little Dahlia enjoying her ride on the Tuk-Tuk, and running through the temple at Wat Pho!

Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto

The couple are clearly enjoying being able to spend time together by the beach, with Barbie captioning her post with "My home," and Jak captioning his with "My life." However, their more recent posts will certainly have people commenting *fire emojis*! Jak described his photo carousel of Bohol as the "Perfect place with the perfect girl!", meanwhile Barbie shared a sizzling reel of her in a pink floral bikini to the soundtrack of Ava Max's "Not Your Barbie Girl." "Pagbigyan niyo na", said our December 2022 cover girl. LOL!

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim

Kim and Xian are living the island life at Balesin Island Club, enjoying their well-deserved rest while soaking up the summer sun. We're keeping our fingers crossed that Xian shares more piano covers on Insta!

Sunshine Cruz and daughters Angelina, Samantha, and Chesca; Ruffa Gutierrez, Venice Bektas, and Mond Gutierrez; and Bubbles Paraiso

Sunshine and her girls were invited along to Bali, Indonesia by trip organizer Ruffa Gutierrez. Based on this group photo, the rest of the "Bali crew" included Ruffa's brother Mond Gutierrez, her daughter Venice Bektas, and Bubbles Paraiso.

Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay

Ellen, Derek, and Elias began their mini vacation in Queenstown, New Zealand. The actress spent her birthday (April 2nd) going on a thrilling adventure trip that included a helicopter ride and a canyon swing! The family then flew to Sydney, Australia as an "extension" of their trip, according to Derek's comment on Ellen's IG.

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte

Longtime couple Loisa and Ronnie are enjoying sakura season in Japan! The two even spent a day at Tokyo Disney Sea—we're so jealous!

We'll keep updating this article as more celebs share their Holy Week plans on social media!